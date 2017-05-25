3 reasons why you should keep your Galaxy S7 Edge

For a little while now, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been available to buy in stores. Perhaps you're wondering whether it's worth the money. If you own a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, the decision is made all the more difficult. Read on to see why we think you should hang on to your Galaxy S7 for the time being.

1. The aging design is still perfectly modern

Obviously, the design of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is very modern, with the huge screen probably being one of its biggest assets. It inevitably knocks a few years onto the S7 Edge - a device which, prior to the S8's launch, had been one of the nicest phones available at the time. Fear not though, if you compare the Galaxy S7 Edge to other current smartphones, the S7 Edge hasn't lost any of its charm. At the moment, the "competitors" are the new Galaxy and the LG G6.

Of course, once the new size/display ratios really begin to invade the market, the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge will become truly antiquated, but unfortunately there's not much we can do about that. Anyway, as that day has not yet arrived, don't rush - especially if you bear in mind that in a few months, the price of the Galaxy S8 will have dropped significantly.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 made the S7 Edge seem old, but it's really not the case. Yet. © ANDROIDPIT

2. The performance of the Galaxy S7 Edge is still excellent

Yes, the Galaxy S8 is better than the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in terms of performance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip offers better processing power, better battery life and more. Despite that, the performance of the Galaxy S7 was already excellent, so much so that it can run any game from the Play Store without encountering issues. And battery life? That was also already perfectly decent.

Obviously, we always want the best. Virtual reality, for example, has a lot more potential on the S8 (which will be compatible with Daydream this Summer), but is VR really your priority with a smartphone? Are you especially interested in the launcher of the S8 and Bixby? If so, don't worry, it'll almost certainly arrive on the Galaxy S7 soon enough.

Must read: How to get Bixby cards on your Samsung Galaxy S7

Against the S8, it's not really a question of want, but rather of need. The S8 obviously has more potential, but the S7 Edge will do everything you require of it. © AndroidPIT

3. The camera of the S7 Edge is still one of the best

One might think that an aging smartphone loses its grandeur, but the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge is an exception to this rule, at least in terms of camera quality. To give you an idea, DxOMark ranks the S7 and S7 Edge (since they have the same camera) in the 5th place overall, just behind the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC 10, Google Pixel and HTC U11, which recently reached the top spot in the rankings.

This camera was so good that the Galaxy S8 has reused much the same configuration for its S8. Among other features, there is the same number of megapixels (12 MP) and the same aperture (f / 1.7). One difference should be noted though: the S8 uses a Samsung sensor while the S7 uses a Sony sensor. But regardless of which sensor is used, the result is still excellent on both devices.

The Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge camera sensor is one of the best on the market. © ANDROIDPIT

