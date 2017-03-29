Samsung Galaxy S8 hands-on: the curved wonder

At long last, the time has come: Samsung has finally unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy S8. We had the opportunity to get our hands on the new S series device ahead of the launch. Here is the hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S8 with our first impressions of Samsung's 2017 flagship. Watch this space as in a few weeks, we'll have the full review of the S8 for you too! Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus hands-on review

Samsung wants to start selling Note 7 devices again

Samsung Galaxy S8 design and build quality They say that the first impression is what counts, and if that's true, then Samsung has hit a home run with the Galaxy S8. Anyone who picks up the Galaxy S8 for the first time is sure to experience a sense of awe at the curved miracle. The device’s edges are amazingly rounded. While you can feel the edges of many other smartphones, the S8 feels completely seamless. Wonderfully curved: the Galaxy S8 and S8+ / © AndroidPIT The metal frame is narrow since the edge display on the front and rounded glass on the back barely leave any space for it. The camera doesn't protrude on the back of the phone, and is surrounded by a thin frame to protect the glass. As far as build quality is concerned, for our hands-on review, we were extremely impressed. The Galaxy S8 has IP68 certification, so it is protected against water. Samsung has given the new S series flagship a USB type-C port, like on the Note 7, but the headphone jack is still intact. Galaxy S8 / S8+: USB Type-C, headphone jack and mono loudspeaker / © AndroidPIT The location of the fingerprint scanner is particularly controversial. It is now on the back, next to the rear camera. In our quick hands-on test, I tried again and again to reach it with my finger, and after a short time, I finally succeeded. The iris scanner, which has been upgraded since the Note 7, can be used as an alternative to the fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 display Samsung’s main focus is the front of the Galaxy S8, and this is most obvious in the display. No one wants to drag a huge tablet everywhere, so Samsung has balanced a large screen with a body that isn’t too big. LG faced the same problem with the G6, and used an 18:9 aspect ratio instead of the classic 16:9. With the S8, Samsung uses an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,960. Compared to normal QHD phones, this makes the display of the S8 400 pixels taller. The display is miraculous / © AndroidPIT The S8 gets a Super AMOLED display that uses a wide color space. Samsung calls it "Mobile HDR". It remains to be seen what value this adds, if any. Even the smaller of the two S8 devices has an edge display. When you look at the front of the phone, you barely notice the unobstructive curved edges. The curves are very subtle so it doesn’t interfere with the viewing angles as much as it did with the S7. Though it still has the edge functionality, your view isn’t obscured. Technical specs aside, the S8 display seemed very good: sharp and bright at all viewing angles.

Samsung Galaxy S8 special features DeX: the Galaxy S8 turns into a desktop PC Samsung DeX is an exciting feature that works with the Galaxy S8 and the S8+. DeX is a docking station that the S8 plugs into via USB type-C, and gives it an HDMI output and two USB ports. DeX turns the S8 into a PC / © AndroidPIT After being plugged in, the S8 needs just a few seconds to connect to the monitor. The desktop interface is based on the multi-window features of Android. This interface supports mouse and keyboard, and the Samsung browser displays the desktop versions of websites. Multitasking also works. The performance was satisfactory, but DeX didn’t seem as fast as a classic PC. Because Samsung’s interface is based on the multi-window feature of Android, it will support apps right from the start. Apps that don’t support multi-window are displayed in a narrow window. For others, you can resize the app window as you wish. For many apps, like Facebook, you can also use the browser alternative. Could the S8 be a replacement for your PC? Certainly! / © AndroidPIT Bixby: Samsung’s digital assistant Samsung has high hopes for Bixby. The voice assistant will, among other things, revolutionize voice commands for the S8. In the demos, this seemed to work OK, but it still wasn't able to properly detect certain words. Instead of listening for a trigger word or phrase, Bixby starts with the push of a button. There is a specific button for this on the left side. This is a bold move from Samsung because if Bixby doesn’t take off, the S8 will be stuck with a useless hardware button on the side of the phone. Bixby can recognize wine that you hold in front of the camera / © AndroidPIT On the demo phones, Bixby wasn’t fully activated, so unfortunately we cannot offer any opinion as to its usefulness. To truly understand, configure and evaluate a system like Bixby, we'd have to spend a lot more time with it. This isn't something that can be done in a few minutes. Initially, Bixby will only be available in Korean and American English. Other languages will soon follow, including Spanish, but no timetable has been provided yet. Smarthome control with Samsung Connect / © AndroidPIT At first, Bixby will be supported by 8 to 10 of Samsung’s apps. App developers will soon be given access to the SDK to make their apps Bixby-compatible.

Samsung Galaxy S8 software The evolution of Samsung's custom UI continues on with the Galaxy S8. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, Samsung has made some refinements to the interface. The changes, compared to stock Android, are extensive. Overall, the design isn’t that different from Nougat on the Galaxy S7 - with one notable exception: in the future, the app drawer will appear with the same swipe gesture as with the Google Pixel. Samsung fans will be familiar with the UI / © AndroidPIT The removal of the physical home button on the front means that Samsung has included Android's virtual navigation buttons. But, Samsung has given them its own look and swapped the order of the buttons. The home button will be in the middle, as usual, but the recent apps button will be on the left and the back button on the right. The home button should work, even when not visible / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S8 performance How big a leap in performance can we expect at the moment? This is the question with the Galaxy S8. The device we reviewed for our hands-on had an Exynos 8895 processor, which is said to have 10 percent more processing power than its predecessor. In terms of graphics capabilities, it also has a Mali G71 GPU. In the US version, the S8 is equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835. The Galaxy S8 will have 64 GB of internal memory. Universal Flash Storage ensures quick loading times, for the first time with Generation 2.1. On the hands-on devices, the performance was fluid. We didn’t notice any slow-downs and in light of its specs, any lag would be very surprising. Absurdly smart and powerful / © AndroidPIT Of course, given our short time with these demo devices, it's hard to evaluate whether the S8 will have some of the same shortcomings as the other S series smartphones. It is often said that Samsung smartphones’ performance suffers with age, which I can confirm with my Galaxy S7.

Samsung Galaxy S8 audio On the Samsung Galaxy S8, there is a mono loudspeaker. The headphone jack is here to stay as well. Samsung purchased audio experts Harmon Kardon in Fall 2016 and the first result of this acquisition is the headphones supplied with the S8. We expect these to be of good quality, but we haven't been able to test them yet.

Samsung Galaxy S8 camera In recent years, Samsung has paid a lot of attention to the camera on its mobile devices. With the Galaxy S6 and S7, it showed the whole industry what advancements were possible. But the competition doesn’t sleep. LG presented a dual wide-angle camera and Google’s Pixel phone has what is probably the best smartphone camera on the market. The camera has only had some small upgrades / © AndroidPIT Samsung is once again leaping forward: on the technical side, it is relying on a 12 MP sensor with dual-pixel technology for fast and precise focusing. It has an aperture of f / 1.7 so a lot of light is able to reach the sensor. Samsung uses multi-frame processing. The S8 will take several pictures per shot and merge them into one, hopefully making for better end results. For selfies, the front camera now has 8 MP and auto-focus.

Samsung Galaxy S8 battery The Galaxy S8 will have a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. We expect this to last about a day, given the screen size and specs. It makes sense that Samsung didn’t get too ambitious in terms of battery capacity with the S8, given the Note 7 disaster. The Galaxy S8 will have wireless charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy S8 technical specifications

Type: Phone Model: Samsung Galaxy S8 Manufacturer: Samsung Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm Weight: 152 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.8 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (568 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat User interface: TouchWiz RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Samsung Exynos 8895 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.3 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Bluetooth

