Redmi K20 (Pro) is actually Pocophone F2 (Pro)?

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has just launched K20 and K20 Pro in China. Recent rumors indicate that they may be coming to Europe under another name and another brand. What if they're called Pocophone F2 and F2 Pro?

Xiaomi is diversifying its offering of IoT devices and smartphones by presenting a myriad of new dedicated brands. We have Mijia, Yi Technologies, Pocophone and the recently announced Redmi brand named after Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone range.

Redmi immediately showed to be able to introduce on the market smartphones with phenomenal value for money as Redmi Note 7 and the new flagships called K20 and K20 Pro. However, although the brand is officially present in Europe and in our country, it seems that the two new K-series smartphones could be brought to the old continent not only under another name, but under the wing of a different brand!

And almost certain, darlings. The Redmi K20 is indeed likely to be the Poco F2. The SD 855 edition is likely to be called F2 Pro and the SD730 just F2. And the prices will be astonishing! — Tech Auntyji (@techauntyji) May 29 2019

The source indicates as almost certain the arrival of smartphones under the name of Pocophone F2 and Pocophone F2 Pro, where of course the Pro version will be the one equipped with SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 while the basic model will use the less powerful but still very good Snapdragon 730.

Aesthetically Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are eye-catching but do not recall the style of Pocophone. / © Redmi

It would certainly be an interesting choice because the two new Redmi K20 as well as focusing on the excellent performance and good battery life, aim to surprise with an elegant design and able to attract attention. This is actually the opposite of what Pocophone F1 has done by not taking too much care of the design to deliver into the hands of users only what really matters in terms of performance.

Would you like Pocophone F2 and F2 Pro to be the same as Redmi K20 and K20 Pro or would you prefer an evolution of F1?