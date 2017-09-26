Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018): First tech specs surface

We’re likely still a few months away from release of the The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018), but news about its technical specifications has already started circulating. Thanks to a benchmark that has surfaced, we now have a better idea of what’s in store for Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy A5 (2017) released in January.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018): technical specifications

A benchmark listing under the name SM-A530F has appeared on Geekbench so it’s clear the Galaxy A5 (2018) is on the way. The device looks like it will be powered by the eight-core Exynos 7885 processor, which offers slightly more power than the 14nm version of the chip currently used in the Galaxy A5 (2017). And you can expect it to have 4GB of RAM—1GB more than its predecessor.

One downside already visible is that the A5 (2018) won’t come with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo, but Nougat in version 7.1.1 instead. Nothing surprising here though—when the Galaxy A5 (2017) came out, Samsung opted to ship the handset with Marshmallow despite the fact Nougat was already available for months. In any case, the benchmark might have deliberately been conducted using Nougat for reasons unknown and we’ll just have to wait and see if this changes.

Benchmark shows the Galaxy A5 (2018) could ship with Nougat instead of Oreo. / © Geekbench

The Galaxy A5 (2017) was a welcome surprise to the mid-range market in terms of design and features. That said it’s expected that Samsung will again refresh this range with some adapted features from the S8 and S8+ such as the Infinity Display and physical key dedicated to Bixby. At least this is what we expect considering the brewing competition in this market from rivals like Honor and Huawei.

Already excited about the new Galaxy A5 (2018)? Do you think Samsung is also conquering the mid-range phone market? Let us know!