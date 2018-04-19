Galaxy A6/A6+ appear, are you impressed with the mid-range?
All eyes have been on the Galaxy S9 recently, but Samsung has something else in the works. If you follow the brand, you'll know what we're talking about: the Samsung Galaxy A6, the more modest device. This mid-range phone will be released in the coming months, so read on to find out what we know so far, including the latest leaked renders.
A modern 18:9 display, glass finish
Thanks to OnLeaks, we can confirm the rumors that Samsung will be adding to its A series with two new devices, the A6 and A6 Plus. A 360 video teases details for those interested in this cheaper smartphone. Our first impressions of these renders is the devices look kind of like the Galaxy S8, with both seeming to use a metal frame, with glass panels on both the front and the back.
Reminiscent of the A8 and A8+ which were released this year, the glass covering the display of course be completely flat, while the glass on the rear of the phone will be curved slightly to improve the handling. You can clearly see the camera, with fingerprint readers underneath the camera in Galaxy S9 style, don't you think?
Nothing surprising with the specs
The smaller of the two models, the Galaxy A6, will pack a Samsung Exynos 7870 octave SoC core 1.6GHz, 3GB RAM and a 5.6-inch 18.5:9 format display. The Galaxy A6 Plus will use a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM and a 6-inch display in 18.5:9 format.
This places the Galaxy A6 only just below the Galaxy A8 (2018) in terms of power, as well as a micro USB charging port unlike the USB Type-C used in January's devices. In terms of display size, it stays the same.
The Samsung Galaxy A6 will use a single rear camera, while the Galaxy A6+ will use a dual camera, the specifications for which are not yet known.
Samsung Galaxy A6: Technical Specs
|Samsung Galaxy A6
|Display
|5.6", 18.5:9
|Processor
|Exynos 7870 octa-core (8x 1.6 GHz)
|RAM
|3GB
|Camera
|Single camera (Specs TBC)
|Other
|
Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB
Samsung Galaxy A6+: Technical specs
|Samsung Galaxy A6+
|Display
|6", 18.5:9
|Processor
|Snapdragon 625
|RAM
|4GB
|Camera
|Double camera (Specs TBC)
|Other
|
Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB
Depending on the market, it could be called the J8
According to @Onleaks, they could be called the A6/A6+ or J8/J8+ depending on the market. It seems that Samsung isn't yet decided on its target audience. Additionally, there is no word regarding price and availability stateside as of yet, but we could expect it to be around $400 if we consider the price of the A5 at launch, for example.
What do you think about these mid-range smartphones? Do you think Samsung is making some interesting decisions? Share your thoughts in the comments.
I think Huawei offerings at this price point are better.