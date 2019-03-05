Samsung Galaxy A60: An XXL smartphone for the mid-range
With the Galaxy S10 5G, manufacturer Samsung recently introduced its larger smartphone. But it's not only in the high-end sector that things are getting huge: with the Galaxy A60, Samsung is also bringing an XXL display to its mid-range phones.
Over the past few weeks, Samsung has introduced several new Galaxy A-series smartphones. At the Mobile World Congress, for example, we were able to lay our hands on the Galaxy A50 and A30. Samsung seems to be adding one more thing to the line with the Galaxy A60.
According to a data sheet published by Slashleaks, the smartphone is supposed to have an impressive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (FHD+) display. It also has a drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen and is therefore referred to as an Infinity U display in Samsung's new design language. It accommodates a decent 32-megapixel strong front camera.
The chip is the Qualcomm SDM 6150 (the successor of the Snapdragon 675) with either 6 or 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to the new strategy of the Korean manufacturer, we also find high-end features like a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display, which probably works optically, and a triple camera on the back.
#Samsung - #GalaxyA60 - Galaxy A60 config leak https://t.co/aTQgzNCVuD pic.twitter.com/rqSh750tah— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) 4. March 2019
The latter consists of a 'normal' 35-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor for depth information. The power source is a 4,500 mAh battery that is charged via a USB-C port on the underside. Even the classic headphone jack connection is still included.
When will the Samsung Galaxy A60 be released?
According to the leaked document, the Galaxy A60 will appear on April 19, 2019, with an earlier leak already suggesting that Samsung will make the smartphone available first in India and then in other markets. The price could be around 400 euros, but that is not confirmed.
What do you think of the new XXL smartphone from Samsung? Do you even want smartphones with such a large display?
Source: Slashleaks
