Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ hands-on: Ever closer to the S series

Samsung Galaxy A8 design and build quality As the heir to the S series, the new Galaxy A devices are increasingly similar to their predecessors. With the display turned off, it is almost impossible to distinguish an A8 from an S8. Samsung even claims that the smartphones have a bezel-less screen. But once you turn on the display it’s clear that the edges aren’t as endless as in the S8. In a way, the presence of a frame with rounded corners reminds you of the G6 from the other South Korean manufacturer, LG. The A8 feels great in your hand. / © AndroidPIT The A8 has a very good grip that is better than the A8+, which was too big for my hand. The fingerprint sensor is positioned at the rear just below the camera instead of to the side, which in my opinion was a wise solution, at least until an in-screen solution officially arrives.

Samsung Galaxy A8 display The Galaxy A8 has a Full HD + Super AMOLED 5.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy A8+ has a 6.0-inch screen. Both have an 18.5:9 format. Smartphone screens explained: display types, resolutions, and more

Samsung Galaxy A8 special features For the first time, the Galaxy A series comes with Bixby, the artificial intelligence software from Samsung, only without the voice service enabled. This means that for now it is possible to translate texts, find places of interest, suggest actions, links, reminders, etc., but without the voice interactions that you find with other assistants. The A line devices also come with IP68 certification for added resistance against water and dust. In addition, the launches are compatible with all wearables in the Samsung portfolio as well as with Gear VR, which is another first. The Galaxy A8+ and the A8. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy A8 software The devices still come with Nougat, the seventh version of the Android operating system, and there is no planned arrival of Android Oreo. Google’s operating system is supplemented with the revamped TouchWiz interface, which is now called the Samsung Experience and is far more enjoyable to use than its previous versions. There aren’t that many pre-installed applications from Samsung, and some are pretty cool such as the Safe Folder, which is the evolution of My Know. Another highlight for multi-taskers out there is the Dual Messenger, which makes it possible to duplicate key applications to separate personal information from work. The devices also come with intelligent Wi-Fi, a feature that helps you optimize the use of smartphone data. Once the smartphone detects a Wi-Fi network that was previously accessed, the device will automatically connect to it, even if the feature is turned off. So many pre-installed apps. / © AndroidPIT These new devices also make it possible to make payments with Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service that is widely accepted. The smartphones allow you to backup in the cloud, which secures data and images in the Samsung Cloud and comes with 15 GB free. Samsung Pay vs Android Pay vs Apple Pay comparison: which is better?

Samsung Galaxy A8 performance The smartphones comes with the same Samsung processor, the Exynos 7885 octa core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) and the Mali-G71 GPU. Both have 64 GB of storage capacity and can be expanded with an additional 400 GB via a micro-SD. Both smartphones are dual SIM. The Galaxy A8+ / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy A8 camera The dual front camera represents one novelty in the line in 2018. One camera has 16 MP and the other has 8 MP. Both have an F1.9 lens aperture. Dynamic focus is one of the new selfie features, which allows the user to shift the camera’s focus, blur the background or adjust the depth of field. The camera can also produce a bokeh effect, which makes the foreground in focus and make the background out of focus. The new dual front camera. / © AndroidPIT The camera also improves selfies that are taken in dimly lit surroundings, such as at concerts and parties. According to Samsung, the Tetracell technology reduces noise in dimly lit environments, producing brighter photos. The camera sensor groups the closest pixels in order to combine them to better capture the light at the time of the photo and creates photos that have colors that are more true. Furthermore, the Palm Selfie mode recognizes the palm gesture for quick shooting and the Floating Button allows you to position the trigger anywhere on the screen, which makes it easier to click. The rear camera is 16 MP. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy A8 battery Both devices feature promising batteries: the Galaxy A8 comes with 3,000 mAh capacity and the Galaxy A8+ comes with 3,500 mAh. A place for a SIM on all sides. / © AndroidPIT

