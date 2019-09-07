Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: the wolf in sheep's clothing

With the Galaxy A90 5G , Samsung releases by far the cheapest 5G smartphone so far. It could outpace the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy A90 5G is not a normal middle-range smartphone, as the name suggests.

The Galaxy A line is actually the middle class at Samsung. But the Galaxy A90 5G doesn't really fit in there. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a fat 4,500 mAh battery and a huge 6.7-inch display with a Super AMOLED panel. As the name suggests, it even supports 5G - currently, only a handful of smartphones claim that. The price is also not very mid-range: €749 in Europe. That is flagship level, without a doubt.

Nevertheless, Samsung remains well below the luxury phones of the Galaxy S class or the Note family in terms of price, and that is exactly what makes the Galaxy A90 5G appealing. It's expensive, but still much cheaper than Samsung's other top smartphones, but it doesn't fall behind the big boys - not even in terms of design. The back of the Galaxy smartphone, which is available in black and white, shimmers in great colors and makes a difference with its discreet but unusual look.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G shimmers in different colors / © AndroidPIT

As befitting of a modern smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G supports two biometric unlock methods: fingerprint and facial recognition. The sensor for the fingerprint sits under the display like in the nominal upper class and works as well as in the Galaxy S10. Samsung does the facial recognition in 2D via the front camera on this one.

Triple camera with 48 megapixels

The triple camera on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G should also be particularly exciting when we do our detailed test. The main lens is a 48-megapixel sensor, and is accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens with 8 megapixels. The third camera collects depth information for stylish effects. In the drop notch of the Infinity-U-Display sits a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Even in the "middle class", Samsung has meanwhile done without two things: the Bixby button and the headphone socket. Headphones are connected either via Bluetooth 5.0 or the USB-C port. If you absolutely want to start Bixby via a key, you can configure the power button accordingly.

The display is large and offers vibrant colors / © AndroidPIT

The Samsung Galaxy A90 will be in stores this month. It is sold through Samsung's online shop as well as through the usual dealers. Selected carriers will also offer the Galaxy A90 5G together with matching 5G smartphone plans.