Poll: Is Android 10 Google's best version ever?

The announcement of the final name of Android Q ( Android 10 ) aroused enthusiasm in the press, but what about with the users? Is this new version, which finally arrived on September 3 , really worth all of the fuss? Share your opinion and discover what our community thinks: Is Android 10 the best Android version of all time?

KitKat had marked a minor evolution in design since Jelly Bean, Lollipop was a real turnaround with its Material Design, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo and Pie added many features that have now become essential for users.

However, in recent years, interest in new versions of Android has declined somewhat among some users. Android 10 seems to mark a moment of maturity of Android. New gesture controls have been added, such as the introduction of a dark mode at the system level, allowing users to switch between light and dark themes in all applications with a single button.

Considering the new features of Android 10, especially in terms of design and connectivity, do you think it is the best version of Android ever released so far?

What is the best version of Android ever created? Cupcake

Donut

Eclair

FroYo

Gingerbread

Honeycomb

Ice Cream Sandwich

Jelly Bean

KitKat

Lollipop

Marshmallow

Nougat

Oreo

Pie

Android 10 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Tell us what motivated your vote in the comments!