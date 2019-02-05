Galaxy A90: Samsung adopts the retractable camera

The retractable front camera was one of the most applauded innovations of last year in the world of smartphones. In the search for a screen without borders, and to avoid notch, some manufacturers opted for this solution. Now it looks like Samsung will make its first retractable camera smartphone, the Galaxy A90.

Vivo Nex and OPPO Find X were the first devices to include this type of camera. In order to obtain the highest possible screen ratio, almost all manufacturers opted for the notch, but the bravest took a step further, implementing the retractable camera, which hides in the device and only appears via a mechanism at the desired time to take a picture.

The OPPO Find X, one of the most revolutionary models of 2018. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung continues to debut features in the A-line

Once again, it was Ice Universe who leaked the news. In this way, Samsung will launch its first smartphone with this type of camera. This joins the arrival of the Galaxy M10 and M20, the first of the house with notch, and the imminent presentation of its flagship, the Galaxy S10, which will come with what is the star novelty of the smartphones of this beginning of the year, the hole on screen.

Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung's first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2019

Despite being a Samsung A smartphone of the mid-range line, it has some high-end features. Early rumors point to two versions, one of 6 GB of RAM and another of 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB storage. Samsung would launch the A90 in three different colors: black, silver and gold.

About the processor we don't know much, but if since the Galaxy A50 should have an Exynos 9610, we should expect something even more powerful for this A90.

Don't expect it at Unpacked

Galaxy A9 was launched in November 2018. If we consider this A90 as its natural successor, this tells us that we will still have to wait to see it on the market, so forget to see it at the Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco on February 20 or at the MWC...

It will be similar to Vivo Nex / © AndroidPIT

Want to see the Galaxy A90? Do you think Samsung is getting ready with the introduction of new features in its design?