Pokémon GO is celebrating the Lunar New Year with shiny Sproinks
Happy Year of the Pig! The Lunar New Year is here and Niantic is celebrating it with the return of a themed in-game Pokémon GO event. Get ready to catch some shiny Sproinks!
The Pokémon GO Lunar New Year event is already under way and will continue until 1pm PDT (4pm EDT) on February 13. As usual, the celebration brings many bonuses with it - double XP gain for both catching and evolving Pokémon, as well as an increased chance of a Pokémon becoming Lucky when traded.
Of course, the event is Chinese Zodiac themed, which means that the cute Pokémon Sproink will appear more often than usual, including in Shiny form. It's the Year of the Pig after all! However, this year, the zodiac roster will be completed by other Pokémon too:
Rattata representing the Rat, Ekans the Snake, Mankey the Monkey, of course, Ponyta as the Horse zodiac sign, Dratini as the Dragon, Mareep as the Sheep, Miltank as the Ox, Torchic as the Rooster, Poochyena as the Dog and Buneary as the Rabbit. All of these Pokémon will appear more often in the spirit of the holiday.
If you haven't played Pokémon in a while, you also might want to know that Niantic added many highly-requested features last year, including tracking steps with the app closed and Trainer Battles. Pokémon first discovered in the Sinnoh region are also now available.
Do you still play Pokémon GO? What features or events would you like to see the game introduce? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Niantic
