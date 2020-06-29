Samsung could launch a $900 Galaxy Fold Lite next year

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold launched last year, excitement about the new foldable form factor was tempered by the whopping $1,980 price tag. Now, rumors are circuiting that a more affordable version, dubbed the Galaxy Fold Lite, could be coming in 2021. The price could be as low as $900.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

The news comes courtesy of SamMobile, which in turn discovered a report coming out of South Korea about plans for a Galaxy Fold Lite scheduled for next year. According to this report, the new affordable foldable could be unveiled as early as August alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

That price tag of $900 is based on a conversion from the local currency in South Korea. The report suggests that a Lite version of the Galaxy Fold will cost one million won, roughly $900 in the United States. The big question is: what will Samsung have to trim from the Fold to get the price down to less than half of what the original cost at launch?

The Fold Lite could be more mid-range than flagship on the inside, whilst retaining the foldable display and the complex hinge mechanism. That likely means a processor from this year, and perhaps a more mid-range camera setup. We'll have to wait and see how this one pans out. It seems unlikely, however, that Samsung has found a way to downgrade the display technology, so the display and hinge mechanism is likely to be the same as on the original Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was expensive and fragile, but certainly new and interesting. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung is embracing Lite variants

This is not the first time we've seen Samsung release a Lite version of one of its flagship series of smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is already official, which launches with a high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC but shows cost-cutting corners in other areas. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also official. It still comes with the S-Pen and has a flat display rather than one with curved edges.

A Galaxy Fold Lite, therefore, would not be a huge surprise and would simply demonstrate that Lite variants are part of Samsung's future release schedules. The Lite variant and a much lower cost would also make the Fold Lite a more attractive option for huge markets such as India, where consumers are more price-conscious than in the United States or Europe.

Would you be interested in a Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite for $900? Let us know below the line.