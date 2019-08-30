Samsung set for strategic Galaxy Fold launch at the opening of the IFA

A new twist in the troubled story of Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming up. The long-awaited folding smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer could be launched on September 6, in conjunction with the opening of the IFA 2019 in Berlin. It's a move that would give the Fold a chance to regain the international market.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: September 6 could be the day

The news comes directly from a South Korean report that Samsung could release the new Galaxy Fold for the Korean market on September 6, in exactly a week. Previous rumors from the marketing in South Korea had suggested it would land in the second half of the month (to be precise we were talking about 18/20 September) but probably Samsung has already completed the revisions necessary to make the Fold operational to all intents and purposes, fixing the problems related to the display.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold featured during the Mobile World Congress 2019 / © AndroidPIT

The Korean market is the testbed

The Yonhap News Agency does not report any information about the possible launch in Europe of the U.S. but according to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold could be launched globally by the end of September. It seems that the manufacturer initially produced the phone in limited quantities (between 20,000 and 30,000 units) with the aim of releasing a total of 100,000 units.

This way, it will be easier to avoid or at least contain a hypothetical failure like the previous one. It should also be considered that this is an expensive device and certainly not mainstream. The Korean market launch will serve as a testing ground, allowing the brand to ensure that everything in the new Galaxy Fold works smoothly. And it can only be so because Samsung can't afford another PR disaster here.

IFA: the perfect international showcase

September 6 is also the day when the IFA 2019 will open its doors to the public. It's a golden opportunity for the South Korean producer to place the Fold on the Korean market and, at the same time, to put it back on display in front of an international audience waiting in anticipation.

Huawei meanwhile, with its Mate X, keeps its distance. The Chinese manufacturer, as well as wanting to ensure that everything on its foldable works perfectly to avoid the same uproar as the Galaxy Fold, is still struggling with the U.S. ban and the more imminent launch of Huawei Mate 30 Pro. So Samsung still has a chance to be the first on the market with a successful bending smartphone. Hopefully it will play this card well!