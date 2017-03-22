Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017): specs leaked on Geekbench

We first caught wind of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) device when it popped up on Wi-Fi Alliance in February 2017 with the model number SM-J530FM/DS running Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Now, the device has shown up on Geekbench with even more specs leaked running Android 7.0 Nougat. Here are all the details.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) price and release date

Two upcoming Galaxy J devices will be made available in the US, the Galaxy J3 and J7 (2017). The previous 2016 version of the J5 was released in the US, as well. So, we can assume the J5 (2017) will be sold in the US, though this is not confirmed. The price and release date are still unknown, but we will keep you updated as we hear more.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) specs

The specs of the Galaxy J5 (2017) have been leaked on Geekbench, under the model number SM-J530FM. These details should give us a general idea of what to expect, but should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Galaxy J5 on Geekbench was running Android 7.0 Nougat. It had an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, the same one from the Galaxy J7 Prime, and 2 GB of RAM. No details on internal storage, camera or battery capacity were given.

We expect more information to be leaked and rumored over the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Are you looking forward to this device? What features and specs would you like to see?