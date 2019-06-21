The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera to come with new aperture feature

In less than two months, Samsung will introduce the next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10 , and so the rumors spread. Allegedly, the camera is given a third aperture and the audio loudspeaker is dropped.

And according to Ice Universe, there is another feature coming at the next Note smartphone: Samsung should rely on Sound on Display and omit the loudspeaker. This technology is also used in the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung has also shown such displays in the past. A motor coupled to the display causes it to vibrate to reproduce the sound directly above it.

Samsung China engineers said that the Note10 camera will use a three-stage variable aperture: F1.5/F1.8/F2.4

Samsung already equipped the Galaxy S9 with two apertures. Users of the S9 series can either manually select the aperture in the camera app or leave the choice up to the software, depending on the lighting conditions. According to the often well-informed leaker, Ice Universe, Samsung will add a third aperture size to the Note 10. Users should be able to use the camera with f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4 - the exact details of which are not yet known.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

According to the Leaker, the chin of the Galaxy Note 10 should be very narrow and comparable to that of the iPhone.

Note 10's "chin" is very narrow, the same level as the iPhone, no speaker grooves on the forehead, which means that the flagship Sound on Display(SoD) technology will replace the traditional speaker. The forehead will be narrower. pic.twitter.com/6aRGQIG0ee — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2019

Previously there were rumors that Samsung would be releasing the Note in two different sizes for the first time this year. Other rumors suggest that the physical buttons and jack connector will be removed.

The S-Pen will certainly stay and maybe get new functions - maybe even its own camera. It also seems certain that there is no notch. Alternatives such as a hole in the display are available.

Samsung will officially present the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th in New York at an Unpacked event.

What do you expect from the Galaxy Note 10?