Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have no buttons or headphone jack

According to a report from Android Police citing a source familiar with the company's plans, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be getting rid of physical buttons and the headphone jack.

In a move that will probably divide opinion among users, Samsung is rumored to have chosen to do away with all buttons (for power, volume, and Bixby) on its upcoming phablet, as well as the 3.5 mm headphone jack. These moves have already been anticipated by the rumor mill, as we have already reported, but this is a stronger indication that the earlier reports are true. The source also confirmed a previous rumor that there will be two sizes available.

In place of the exterior buttons will be pressure-sensitive areas with some kind of texture or bump so users can feel where the 'button' is located. It's not mentioned in the report whether there will be any haptic feedback when these non-buttons are pressed, as with the button-free HTC U12, or where they will be located on the phone.

As for the lack of headphone jack, your alternatives remain predictable: go wireless with Bluetooth headphones, or use USB Type-C. This has been the case with other top smartphone lines already, and with the Note 10, Samsung will be jumping on the bandwagon and staying on it, even with the S-series going forward according to previous rumors.

Say goodbye to the old headphone jack. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

While some fans of Samsung's Note phablets are delighted to be on the cutting edge, others may think these changes are going a bit too far. Nevertheless, there are some advantages to these changes. Fewer openings means more resistance to water and debris, and more sturdiness, while the removal of the headphone jack means more room for the battery. Whether the advantages outweigh the drawbacks, we will have to wait and see for ourselves.

Other rumors about the device point to a late August or early September reveal, a camera integrated into the S-Pen, a 5G model, four rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC depending on the market. We will keep you posted as more news breaks about the Note 10!

Let us know what you think of these rumors in the comments!