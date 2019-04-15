Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+: an urgent update is on the way

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are currently receiving an important update marked by the company as urgent, to improve the security of the devices and in particular of their ultrasonic fingerprint reader located under the display.

New update improves security

The latest update sent by the Korean brand to its Galaxy S10 and S10+ aims to further improve the already great security of these top of the range smartphones. The update, weighing only 6.9MB and without a new build number, improves the security of the much-disputed ultrasonic fingerprint reader located below the S10 and S10+ display. That's also why the update was not released for the Galaxy S10e variant which uses a classic capacitive fingerprint reader on the right side.

Not the fastest fingerprint reader in the west... / © AndroidPIT

Personally after the update in question we have not noticed any improvement in the speed of the reader itself, probably the patch only served to improve the accuracy and security of the biometric scan. Also because, let's be clear, aside from security Samsung has nothing to brag about these ultrasonic sensors, which are currently slower than the competition.

How do I check for a new update?

To check for a new software update on your Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+:

Open the Settings app.

Click on Software Updates.

Select the item Download updates manually and wait a few seconds. If there is a new package, proceed with the download and install it.

This latest update released by Samsung has, however, a particularity: it was not released through OTA as in the most classic of situations but through Galaxy Store. A popup should automatically notify you of the update, otherwise you will have to:

Open the Galaxy Store app

Click the Menu button (the three dots at the top right)

From there, navigate to the Profile item and then Update

A targeted update for Samsung. / © AndroidPIT

Do you already have a Galaxy S10 or S10+ in your hands? Check the updates section!