Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Sport watch leak
Samsung's next Unpacked event is getting closer and closer. On February 20, the company will present the tenth edition of the Galaxy S range and, with good probability, also the famous folding smartphone and a new smartwatch that will presumably be called the Galaxy Sport. Today, we have the umpteenth confirmation, thanks to the official press renders leaked online.
Already during the day yesterday, 91Mobiles showed the world a small taste of Galaxy Sport, the new Samsung smartwatch, through a timid press render. Today, however, Tiger Mobiles shared further images of the watch, showing it in different colors.
This device has been talked about several times since Samsung certified it under the code name 'Pulse' some time ago. This name makes us immediately think that the new Samsung watch could be equipped with an ECG module to rival one of the best features of the Apple Watch Series 4, that is, to be able to constantly monitor the heart rate and create a real electrocardiogram.
In addition, within the Galaxy Sport, we will surely find Tizen OS as the operating system and it will surely be the first wearable device of the company in which we find Bixby, the vocal assistant of the company. As for the datasheet, we expect to find 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and an NFC chip for payments from the wrist via Samsung Pay.
What about Samsung's new smartwatch? Will it be able to compete with the Apple Watch?
Source: Tiger Mobiles
