Samsung Galaxy Watch hands-on: only the name is really new

Samsung Galaxy Watch: familiar design and build quality At first glance, the new 46mm Galaxy Watch is indistinguishable from the Gear S3 Frontier. As with the Frontier, Samsung once again relies on a circular stainless steel case with a display protected by Gorilla Glass DX+. Even the dimensions, 46 x 49 x 13mm, are almost identical to its predecessor. On the right are the two elongated, roughened buttons used to return to the home screen or to open the app drawer. On the left there are also matching indentations in the same place, but without buttons. The Gear S3 (left) and Galaxy Watch (right) can only be distinguished by the different bezel. / © AndroidPIT Whilst almost everything on the watch looks like the Gear S3 Frontier, Samsung has opted for a significantly finer ribbing on the revolving bezel, as seen on the Gear S3 Classic. The bezel is slightly tighter than its predecessor and should be inadvertently operated less often. There are four LEDs on the underside now to illuminate the skin in order to measure the pulse. Apart from the size, there is no noticeable difference in terms of design between the two versions of the Galaxy Watch. Both behave like a modern sports chronometer and are protected against water and dust according to IP68 certification, MIL-STD-810G and up to 5 atm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: excellent display There is also very little innovation in the display compared to its predecessor. Samsung remains true to itself, at least with the 46mm model of the Galaxy Watch, and has gone with a 1.3 inch large screen. The resolution remains at 360 x 360 pixels per inch. On the smaller Galaxy Watch, the display comes in at 1.2 inches. The Galaxy Watch is easy to read even in sunlight. / © AndroidPIT The brightness of the Super AMOLED display is excellent as soon as you switch it on. An ambient light sensor under the display automatically adjusts the brightness to the light conditions around you. The automation also includes a so-called ‘outdoor mode’, in which the brightness is turned up to maximum so that the screen can still be easily read, even in direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy Watch software Samsung paid a lot of attention to software for the new Galaxy Watch. Contrary to what has been rumored in the meantime, the manufacturer does not rely on Wear OS, despite the name change, but remains true to its own Tizen OS 4.0. The software is compatible with all smartphones running Android 5 Lollipop or later and iOS, with some limitations. New for this device is Watchfaces, a feature where calendar entries, alarms and appointments are displayed in a circle around the clock face in the form of a colored bar. This makes it easier to keep track of when your next appointment is due when you glance at the watch and you can quickly call up information about it by tapping on it. No Wear OS: The Galaxy Watch comes with Tizen OS / © AndroidPIT Samsung also included a daily Briefing, which appears on the smartwatch when it detects that the wearer has gotten up or is putting the watch on in the morning. Information such as the date, weather, upcoming appointments, reminders and the expected battery life for the day are displayed. In the evening, the Galaxy Watch will spit out information about your training successes of the day and the weather for tomorrow before going to bed. Together with Samsung Health, the Galaxy Watch can now automatically detects 39 types of exercise. The watch can also be used to combine several different sports. After your training session, information such as total training time, calorie consumption, pulse, distance covered and average speed is displayed. The pulse sensor on the underside of the Galaxy Watch should be more accurate than its predecessor / © AndroidPIT For swimming there is now a ‘water stop mode’. This prevents the Galaxy Watch from misinterpreting the water flow passing by the watch as an input on the display. In addition, when leaving the water, the watch automatically exits water stop mode and immediately starts to clear openings for the loudspeaker and microphone from water using compressed air. This is acknowledged with a corresponding warning tone. Speaking of sounds: If you miss the usual ticking of a conventional analogue clock with your smartwatch, you can now make the Galaxy Watch tick like a real watch. A soft ticking sound is output via the loudspeaker - for those who miss the sound of an analogue watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: strong performance The Galaxy Watch is powered by the new Exynos 9110 , another dual-core processor that no longer operates at 1 GHz but at 1.15 GHz. Samsung itself announced that the chipset is 35 percent more energy-efficient and powerful than the Exynos 7270 chip in its older watches. At least with the Bluetooth versions, which come with 768 MB of RAM, everything else remains the same. The LTE versions from Samsung come with 1.5 GB of RAM for onboard processing. However, when we first tested it, we did not see any significant improvement in a direct comparison. But that seems hardly necessary when looking at the Gear S3. At no time has it proved to be too slow, ran smoothly at all times and reacted quickly to input. The internal memory inside all versions of the Galaxy Watch is 4 GB, which can be used to store music, for example. If you like jogging, you can leave your smartphone at home. Simply connect the watch with Bluetooth 4.2 to a pair of wireless headphones and use it as an MP3 player.

Samsung Galaxy Watch audio Like the Gear S3, the new Galaxy Watch has a speaker on the left side and an integrated microphone. Through the three openings comes the notification tone, music or also the person on the other end of the line, if you are using the smartwatch to make a telephone call. The LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch, which are equipped with an e-SIM, are particularly suitable for this kind of use calling. Apart from outputting notification tones, however, the speaker is unlikely to be used for much else. Like its predecessor in our hands-on, the speaker delivers a rather poor sound. This is to be expected given its small size, though.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: battery life Samsung has given the larger Galaxy Watch a 472 mAh battery - almost 100 mAh larger than the one in the Gear S3. According to the manufacturer, this will give the watch a runtime of up to 168 hours with a continuous Bluetooth connection to a smartphone. The smaller model features a, significantly smaller, 270 mAh battery. Here, you are looking at a running time of up to 120 hours. The battery is recharged inductively. The smaller Galaxy Watch (left) gets a smaller battery. / © AndroidPIT Of course, we could not check the battery life of the new Galaxy Watch during the first test. But even the Gear S3 was convincing with a regular running time of up to three days with a constant Bluetooth connection. This gives us hope that the new large model, in particular, might even last a working week. Only our extensive test will reveal whether that is possible, so stay tuned.