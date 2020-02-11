The Galaxy Z Flip is official: here's everything you need to know

In addition to the new Galaxy models in the S20s, Samsung has also, unsurprisingly, introduced the new generation of its folding smartphone this evening. Although we have already learned a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the past few days thanks to TV ads and some leaks , some very important questions have remained unanswered, which we can now answer.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is based on the concept as we already know it from Lenovo in 2019 with the Motorola Razr (2019). The latest generation of flip phones is vertical and thus do not fold out into a tablet-like device, but can be understood as a smartphone that can be transported more compactly. However, the actual benefits are of course stimulated in social networks and discussed all over the world. Let's get down to the facts.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a flip-up 6.7-inch Infinity-O Flex display with Dynamic AMOLED technology. According to Samsung, the resolution is 1,080 x 2,636 pixels and thus offers Full HD+. Instead of a second elaborate display, Samsung has installed a small 1.05-inch touchscreen with 112 x 300-pixel resolution on the front. But Samsung does not let the name AMOLED be taken out of the equation either. The small screen is intended for notifications and other displays. In the TV commercial, we have already seen that calls can also be received here by swiping.

The new Samsung Galaxy Flip. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 3,300 mAh battery, wireless charging and Samsung's Power Share function. In addition, the battery cell can be quickly recharged with a 15-watt power supply unit. The Snapdragon 855+ from Qualcomm works under the hood, which is also installed in the OnePlus 7T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro or Asus ROG Phone 2, for example. The Octa-Core processor is equipped with 8 GB of RAM; data is stored internally up to 256 GB. Android 10 is pre-installed with Samsungs One UI 2 and Knox 3.5.

The camera setup consists of a dual camera with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip doesn't have an optical zoom and comes with 8x digital zoom instead. At the front, the 10-megapixel Selfie camera with a wide-angle sensor, which is embedded in the display, takes your photos.

The hinge has apparently been reworked. / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: technical specs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Display 6.7-inch Infinity-O Flex

Dynamic 21.9:9 AMOLED with 1,080 x 2636 pixels (FHD+)

424 ppi Display (front): 1.05 inch Super AMOLED touch screen with 112 x 300 pixels Dimensions 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm (opened)

87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3 mm (closed) Weight 183 grams OS Android 10, One UI 2.0, Knox 3.5 Processor Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core processor (2.9 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM / Storage Storage 256 GB / 8 GB of RAM Battery 3,300 mAh

Wireless Power Share

Fast charging up to 15W Camera Rückkamera: 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.8 aperture + 1/2.55'')

12 Megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor (f/2.2 aperture + 1/3.0") 8x digital zoom

Frontkamera: 10-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/2.4 aperture + 1/3.24") Features Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN / USB / Bluetooth Tethering, MirrorLink, NFC, Android Beam, Smart Switch, Smart View, ANT+, Bluetooth 5.0 Price $1,380

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is being launched at a price of $1,380 and can already be pre-ordered from selected partners. As soon as we have more detailed information, we will keep you up to date. The Galaxy Z Flip is scheduled to be delivered or available in stores on February 14, 2020.

Is the Samsung phone worth the money to you? Let's discuss it in the comments.