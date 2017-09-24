Samsung, LG and Philips talk smart homes and reach the same conclusions (without realizing)

During the IFA in Berlin, we cornered representatives from three different brands; LG, Philips Lighting and Samsung, to talk to them about smart homes. What problems do both the brands and users face and what can we expect from the future? Voice commands are the future

At the IFA in Berlin, we had the chance to speak with George Yianni from Philips, Ken Hong from LG and Diana Diefenbach from Samsung. The three representatives from three well-known manufacturers were united by a topic which is increasingly reported on by journalists and important to users: smart homes.



During the fair we were able to see some different connected devices: smart speakers, smart vacuums, and refrigerators capable of responding to orders just by saying them aloud, such as the Family Hub from Samsung. There’s a reason we can already see those things, and it’s because smart homes aren’t a thing of the future, they're here right now. It’s true that we’re just getting started and it’s still a very long road until we have houses that are completely connected, but brands are ready to start taking the first steps.



What makes a smart home in the first place? Throughout the three interviews, which you can read in this article, quite a few common topics came up. The first was the long-term goal that all three brands have: make sure consumers understand what is, and what is not, a smart home. Also, educating users about smart homes in general and the diverse products on the market.



As George Yianni, Philips Lighting Head of Technology, stated during his interview, “lights are very underappreciated in your home...lighting can be more than on and off...it’s important to urge users to get the most out of smart products.” The same can be applied to other devices as well, no matter the brand. It’s crucial to present this topic to consumers, to make them understand what they are and how connected devices could be part of their daily lives.



Security, privacy, and efficiency: the three things that users worry about most The technologies used in smart devices are continuously being developed. Voice recognition is improving and prices, one of the biggest hurdles to get over, have been decreasing over recent years. However, not every user is ready to make their home “smart.” So, what makes them avoid this automated world?



Ken Hong, LG Senior Director, explained during his interview: “Privacy concerns are real, not because these products are smart, but because they’re connected. A Smart Home in itself, smart products, are not the problem.” People don't really need to worry about product security from established brands on the market, like LG, Philips, and Samsung.



Yianni also highlights how difficult it is to choose between the different options on the market. As for the brand, it’s important to make sure that the devices are compatible with each other, even more so if they come from different manufacturers. This is the only way that consumers will truly be able to easily and efficiently create a smart home. Diana Diefenbach, Samsung Home Appliance spokesperson, pointed out that integrating smart home devices should be as natural as possible: integration and data security is what the brand is focusing its efforts on at the moment. An intelligent ecosystem for all In all three interviews, it was clear that the goal of the different brands is to create an efficient and easy-to-use ecosystem for users. However, their focuses may be different when it comes to using only or exclusively their own technology or findingpartners to integrate with, especially regarding voice commands and smart assistants.



For Samsung, with its Family Hub refrigerator, it decided to go with Bixby. Currently, the voice server is only available in English and Korean, limiting user experience to only a few markets. However, according to Diefenbach, the idea is to release Bixby in other languages so it can reach the greatest number of houses (and pockets) possible. Bixby will bridge the gap between the brand's entire ecosystem: smartphones, accessories and Smart Home devices.



