Samsung is already offering you up to $600 off of a Galaxy Note 10

We haven't even discovered all the specifics of the next Galaxy Note10, but, despite this, Samsung has already decided to encourage potential customers to purchase the upcoming flagship through its exchange system, offering a discount of up to $600.

In the U.S., Samsung is already offering a discount of up to $600 for the purchase of a pre-order for the next Galaxy Note10 through its trading system, called Samsung Trade-In. Although the company mentions nowhere the term "Note10", it still refers to the "next generation of Galaxy", so there is little left to the imagination.

In order to take advantage of the offer, it will be necessary to exchange at least one of the flagship devices of three major brands: Samsung, Apple and Google. The interesting thing is that devices like the Galaxy S10e and iPhone X have the same value as the S10, S10+, Note9, iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. With other older devices, however, you can still get the discount, but of course it is a little lower. Samsung also accepts the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 or 7 Plus, Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 8, as well as the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. You can also trade in an iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and get $250 off.

Up to $600 discount for the purchase of Galaxy Note10. / © Samsung

Of course, we still have no idea how much the Galaxy Note10 will officially cost, and we will have to wait until August 7 to find out. However, all signals seem to point to a starting price of at least $1,000 for the standard version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In this case, a $600 discount is definitely significant.

Would you choose to trade in your smartphone for the Galaxy Note10?