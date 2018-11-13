Samsung's One UI is coming to older flagships too
At the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco last week, Samsung announced its new sleek user interface - One UI, designed to simplify navigation and deliver a more pleasant user experience. The Korean company have now confirmed that those with older devices will be able to enjoy the new UI too.
It was previously known that the new UI will arrive on Samsung's latest flagships - the S9, S9 + and Note 9. However, according to Android Authority, the manufacturer has now confirmed that One UI will soon be available on the older S8 series devices too - S8, S8+ and Note 8.
What does One UI offer? It not only has a great, clean design, but it is created with ever-growing displays in mind. One of the most exciting features is the split screen option on some apps - a viewing area on the top and an interaction area on the bottom. That way you don't have to constantly reach for the top of your screen to perform tasks.
Another great feature many users will be excited about is the system-wide night mode, which will not only relieve eye strain at night, but also save battery.
If you have an S9 series device, you can already sign up for the One UI beta, which will be rolling out shortly in selected countries, including the US. You can do that by downloading the Samsung Members app from the Play Store. After you register, you can go to Notices and select the One UI Beta Program Registration.
The stable version of the UI is expected to arrive on all previously mentioned devices early next year, according to Samsung. An Android 9 Pie update will likely accompany One UI too.
What do you think? Are you excited about the One UI? Will you be signing up for the beta? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Android Authority
