You now have to hand over your social media info for a US visa

In the name of "internal security", anything is possible. At least that's what you might think when you see this new condition for getting a visa in the United States. Applicants must now provide details of their social media accounts.

The US State Department explained that it has "adapted its visa application form to obtain additional information from applicants". More specifically, you will need to provide details on the social networks you use because "national security is the priority when it comes to visa distribution".

"America first," he says. / © Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock

In theory, you will now have to enter your social media details, such as your email address and your telephone number, on your visa application form. More specifically, you have to provide details of all the accounts you have used in the last five years.

In practice, most European countries are not concerned with this because many Europeans can enter the United States with the ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) form except in some Eastern European countries. ESTA will also ask for this information from applicants, but it is not mandatory for the popular visa waiver system.

What do you think about the decision? Will you be handed over your Facebook or Twitter details to enter the United States?