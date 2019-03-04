Tesla Model Y: electric SUV to be unveiled on March 14

Tesla will finally unveil the long awaited electric SUV Model Y on March 14. The unveiling will take place in Los Angeles, Elon Musk announced this on Twitter. The new Model Y will be based on the recently launched Tesla Model 3 , but will be 10% larger and also cost 10% more - in other words, an affordable family car.

Ten percent larger and ten percent more expensive, but (initially) with less range, the Tesla Model Y will expand the electric fleet with a family-oriented vehicle. CEO Elon Musk remains true to his one-year-old promise and will present the Model Y almost as announced on March 14. Last year, there was talk of 15 March as the unveiling date.

Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for same battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

We already know a lot about Model Y thanks to official info teasers. For example, the SUV is not scheduled to go into series production until the end of 2020. Tesla is expected to use the new Gigafactory 1 in Nevada for the US market, according to electrek. There they refer to a letter to the Tesla shareholders.

The Model Y should practically become a plus edition of the Model 3 (above). / © AndroidPIT

The Model Y is a larger version of Model 3 in terms of design and also offers a hatchback. The often circulated but controversial hinged doors, on the other hand, are to be omitted in Model Y. At the event at the Tesla Design Studio in Los Angeles, experts are expecting information on how the company is expressing its views on the Model 3 as a possible platform for future vehicles. In addition, it is expected that operational prototypes of the Model Y will be presented and that guests will be invited to a test drive.

Of course we also expect Tesla to announce a detailed roadmap for the final release of Model Y and tell us when and at what price the electric SUV will also be coming to different markets. Tesla may already accept reservations for US customers on 14 March.

The Model Y could become an inexpensive alternative to electric SUVs such as the Audi eTron or (Volvo) Polestar 2. What do you think about the Tesla electric SUV? Let us know in the comments.