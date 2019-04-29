Tesla delays production of Semi Truck to 2020

Tesla presented us with its electric truck in 2017, assuring us that production would start two years later. Now, the project has been postponed. Production of the Tesla Semi will not start until 2020.

According to Jerome Guillen, Tesla's automotive president and director of the truck program: "Next year we will start production. We are very happy, we are driving the trucks extensively with so far, I think, quite amazing success, yes." Its batteries and transmissions will be manufactured at the plant in Reno, Nevada, although it is not known where the rest of the vehicle will be produced.

A Tesla Semi design. / © Tesla

Although the company has already accepted payments of $20,000 for Tesla Semi reservations two years ago - some of them from companies such as UPS, PepsiCo or Sysco - customers will have to wait a little longer.

According to Elon Musk, his ambitious goal is to produce 100,000 electric trucks per year. The Tesla Semi will be available in two versions: one with 480 km of autonomy for a price of $150,000 (about 135,000 euros) and another with 800 km of autonomy for $180,000 (about 161,000 euros).

In addition, the Tesla Semi will also help the company meet delivery deadlines for its own vehicles, as it can use its own electric trucks to deliver its cars rather than turn to third parties.

Tesla Semi delivering Tesla cars pic.twitter.com/ttEpcW5d8G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 30 March 2019

This decision comes after the publication of Tesla's nefarious financial results for the first quarter of 2019, losses that, although expected, are a blow to Elon Musk's company. After a successful 2018, things are not working the same way in 2019.

Do you think Tesla's right about an electric truck?