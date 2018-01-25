TestM review: Buy a new phone or fix yours? This app will tell you

TestM is an app for both Android and iOS that allows you to check your phone’s condition through a extensive series of testing and produce a report to know if one element of your doesn't work, whether it be the screen, the audio, microphone, GPS, sensor, or camera, just to name some of the some 20 tests you can run. In this app review, we’ll evaluate this app and show you what it can do after our own hands-on test.

Features and Use

As mentioned above, TestM is an app that is installed for free from the Play Store (or the Apple Store) and can be downloaded onto any smartphone that runs Android 4.3 and later.

TestM- Smartphone Condition Check & Quality Report

Whether you want to sell your phone and need to prove its abilities, or are thinking of buying a used phone and want proof it won’t putter out after just a days of use, the TestM Report will come in handy. In a nutshell, when buying a preowned smartphone, simply ask the owner to send you a TestM report. That way you know what you are buying. When selling your used smartphone, run a full test on your device and attach a photo of the report to your listing. That way you have a chance to sell the phone quicker.

Once you have installed TestM on your phone, you can run the full test to check all aspects of your phone. / © AndroidPIT

Let's look into how the app actually works: upon opening the diagnostic app, you will be given the option to either do a quick or full test of the phone. I chose the latter, which took about 5 minutes. It brought me through about 20 different tests to evaluate the different aspects of my phone as mentioned below:

Touch Screen Test

Sound of for your speakers, earpiece, microphone, headphones

Motion: Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Compass

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, Cellular, GPS

Hardware: Light Sensor, Charger, Vibrate, Proximity Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor

Camera: Front camera, main camera, LED Flash.

For all of these I had to do mini tasks, such as listen for the numbers the phone read out loud and enter the number to test sound, or swipe all over the screen to check the display, or hold the camera up to my face to check both the front and back lenses. I found all of these tests to be really straightforward and easy to do. Plus, they were all quite quick and I didn’t have to wait for the app to come up with the results, they were pretty much instantaneous.

One of the tests involves testing your touchscreen where you need to touch every inch of the screen/ / © AndroidPIT

After I was done, the app provided me with a complete report of my phone (it performed quite well seeing as it was a semi-recent Galaxy S7 edge). After I was done, it offered to find a repair shop for me and when entering this area of the app brought up a map. The map should have showed different locations around me, but in my case it did not. I am not sure whether this has to do with my current location in Berlin, Germany.

After you receive the report of your phone's test, you can share it with potential buyers via the usual networks and channels. / © AndroidPIT

Other features that the phone has can be found in the settings on the phone, that is accessed through the action overflow button on the top-left side of the app. Here you can check your current internet speed (mine seemed to be quite bad), battery info, phone info, create a report, send feedback to the app developers if you are running into problems and find a repair shop. In the settings, you can choose to receive local push notifications.

Aside from the diagnostic report, TestM has other features you can access in the menu, as seen above. / © AndroidPIT

Controls, speed and stability

In terms of setup, look, features and usability, the app is very straightforward and it’s a pleasure to use. TestM is also really nicely and intuitively designed. Looking at speed and stability, all of the tests were quick and there were no odd lags or stutters, which most users can likely appreciatee seeing as we are all used to a high speed and performance from our smartphones and apps. What’s more, the app is completely free, so if you ask someone wanting to sell their phone to install it, they will likely have no problem with it at all.

I really recommend this app, because it seems very trustworthy, has some cool features and tests, doesn’t take a long time, which is great for busy people like me, and will up your chances of selling your phone when the time comes to get a shiny new one. Based on the positive reviews in the Google Play Store, I am not the only one who feels this way. Curious? Check out TestM yourself to see your own phone’s condition.

This article was written in cooperation with TestM, however, it was written without any influence and represents the opinion of the editor or the editorial staff