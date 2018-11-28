We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

The Galaxy S10+ is already flexing its muscles on AnTuTu

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

It is only a matter of weeks before the future Galaxy 10s are officially unveiled by Samsung (probably at the next MWC). In the meantime, the smartphone is unveiling itself a little more every day on the web. This time the Galaxy S10+ is flexing its muscles on the famous AnTuTu benchmark test.

A few weeks after it was announcement by Samsung, the new Exynos 9820 processor that will equip the brand's future flagships was subjected to performance tests. According to the famous leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, the Galaxy S10+ equipped with this SoC was measured on AnTuTu.

The device identified under its model number SM-G975F thus shows its power. The Galaxy S10+ has an excellent score of 325,076 points, which compares to Huawei's latest flagship, the Mate 20 Pro, and its 309,628 points. However, the iPhone XS continues to lead the smartphone market with a very good score of 358,091 points.

A nice spec sheet

As expected, the Galaxy S10+ features a graphic chip ARM Mali-G76 and 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a 6.4-inch borderless display with a resolution of 2280 × 1080 pixels and 128 GB of storage, while the photo shows a 12 MP sensor at the back and a 10 MP front camera.

Galaxy A8s screen protector
The Samsung Galaxy S10 display might have a hole. Weibo

As a reminder, Samsung is expected to present its Galaxy S10 this February at the Mobile World Congress. However, some surprises could occur, such as the presentation of a Lite model or a premium version (S10 Beyond X).

Looking forward to the Galaxy 10? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Ice Universe (Twitter) Source: AnTuTu

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: