5 tips to increase the battery life on your Android smartwatch

If you own an Android Wear smartwatch, you probably already know that the battery in these smart bracelets barely lasts a full day. This is especially the case if you use your watch all the time. So here are some tips and tricks you can try to increase the battery life of your favorite accessory.

1. Block/manage app notifications

Notifications deplete your smartwatch battery. Although some are essential for you to get the full experience out of a connected watch, some apps may overload you with notifications, which then become quite intrusive. Fortunately, Android Wear offers a simple solution to help you manage notifications. The "Block app notifications” manager will allow you to add and/or delete apps, thus blocking notifications from them

Block/manage app notifications on Android Wear. © AndroidPIT

To manage authorized or unauthorized apps, simply:

Launch the "Android Wear" app on your smartphone

Click on the settings at the top right, next to the three small dots

Open the option "Block app notifications”.

2. Disable the automatic brightness setting

As with all other mobile operating systems, you have the option to automatically manage the brightness of the screen according to the environment you’re in. Aside from this feature not being particularly useful for everyone, this option is a huge power consumer since it constantly tests the surrounding environment and adjusts the brightness of the screen accordingly.

Disable the automatic brightness setting on Android Wear. © AndroidPIT

To disable automatic brightness, simply:

Enter the app menu

Open the watch settings

Then go to "Adjust Brightness".

From here, you can choose the brightness intensity of the screen (between several levels - from 1 to 5), but we advise you to disable the “Auto" option. If you’re in a darker environment, you can quickly lower the brightness of the screen from the notification bar. To access this, pull the top panel down and scroll the screen twice to the right. It’s also worth noting that the Wear Mini Launcher app does the job very well. And it’s available for free on Google Play.

Wear Mini Launcher

Quickly manage the brightness of your screen on Android Wear. © AndroidPIT

3. Enable cinema mode

As the name suggests, cinema mode stops the watch from disturbing you. The smartwatch goes into a semi-hibernation mode that turns the screen off and can only be switched on again using the power button. Once woken up, cinema mode automatically deactivates.

Activate cinema mode to save battery life. © AndroidPIT

To activate it, simply:

Pull the panel from the top down

Click on the watch icon.

Since the watch remains off during this period of hibernation, your watch’s battery life will last longer. This is useful if you’re going to the cinema (as the name indicates), or even during a meeting or if you don’t want to be alerted by your watch every 30 seconds. Try it and let us know what you think.

4. Limit connectivity

Limiting Wi-Fi, NFC or location services also saves battery life. Simply speaking, this will allow you to moderate the watch’s time-consuming search for a network each time it seeks a connection.

Disabling localization can help you save battery on an Android smartwatch. © AndroidPIT

To disable this option, simply:

Enter the app menu

Open the watch settings

Click on the connectivity menu.

5. Disable wrist gestures

Disabling wrist gestures can also help increase the battery life of the smartwatch. "Wrist gestures " allow you to scroll through Google Now cards. To do this, the function in question will query the motion sensor (as you’d expect), which requires power and therefore battery.

Do you ever use the "Wrist gestures" function? If not, then turn it off. © AndroidPIT

To disable this option, you can proceed in the same way as mentioned above:

Pull the right drawer on the watch

Open the watch settings

Then go down to "wrist gestures " to turn it off

Observe the effects

For those who really want to compare what each option consumes, you can also manage the power consumption in more detail from the Android Wear app installed on the smartphone.

The Android Wear app is full of great ideas. © AndroidPIT

To do this, simply:

Launch the "Android Wear" app on your smartphone

Click on the setting at the top right, next to the three small dots

Open the menu with the name of the watch

Navigate to the "Watch battery" option

Give it a second to load then you’ll get a detailed view of the power consumption of your watch. Beneath this option, you can also see the remaining storage space in the watch. This is rather useful, especially if you like to store music or any compatible/usable content locally on the watch.

Do you have any other battery saving tips for your smartwatch? Share your tips in the comments below.