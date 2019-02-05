New video shows two of the three Galaxy S10 models
In his latest video, Galaxy S10 Model, Marques Brownlee shows in his latest preview video what rumors reveal about Samsung's upcoming flagship. Here he goes into the well-known details about the rumored three models. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 and S10 Plus are obviously priced from pricey to incredibly expensive. But what do they offer to justify their price?
Well-known tech vlogger and influencer Marques Brownlee received dummy models from a protective cover manufacturer, which show the three variants of the upcoming Galaxy-S10 family. Besides the successors of the existing S9 models, i.e. the guaranteed upcoming Galaxy S10 and S10+, the new S10 Lite or S10e is also here - at least that's the current rumored name of the phone.
The models feature a Galaxy S10 with a 6.1-inch display and a 3,500 mAh battery and an S10 Plus with a 6.44-inch display and a potential 4,000 mAh battery. They are complemented by the more compact S10 Lite, the edge-to-edge display of which is supposed to be 5.8 inches in size.
However, MKBHD had no physical model of the small variant and in general the information about it is sparser. With its somewhat simpler camera equipment, he considers it "Samsung's answer to Apple's iPhone XR". Brownlee's price predictions for the three S10 models correspond to those of a previous leak of MySmartPrice and are likely to be only entry-level prices for the various models.
Galaxy S10 Rumors and Prices
|Galaxy S10 Lite
|Galaxy S10
|Galaxy S10 Plus
|Display
|5,8 inch
|6,1 inch
|6,44 inch
|Battery
|3,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Price (MKBHD)
|$800-850
|$1.000
|$1.100
|Price (Previous Leaks)
|$639 (749 €)
|$759 (899 €)
|$869 (999 €)
The Terabyte model of the S10 Plus, however, is said to cost over $1000, outperforming Samsung's previous top prices. However, prices in Europe vary upwards due to the high ancillary costs and additional charges on that market.
More details on the design of the upcoming S10 models from the video are:
- The design resembles the angular shape of the Note 9 more closely
- Bixby button and jack connector remain
- It's still unclear where the fingerprint sensor will be
- Only the S10 Plus gets a double selfie camera
- Both the S10 and the S10 Plus have a triple camera in the back
Even if the new models give a lot of information about the design of upcoming Samsung top smartphones, many questions remain unanswered, especially in terms of technical equipment and software. Previous rumors promised a new Exynos 9820 chipset and up to 1 TByte flash memory.
But the most important purchase argument could be the headphone jack, which will probably be the last one you will find on a 2019 flagship smartphone.
What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy S10 design and prices? Let us know in the comments.
