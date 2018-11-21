How virtual reality is about to revolutionize medicine

Large companies and the media tend to mislead us by presenting us with just one side of virtual reality. We mostly see virtual reality as a means to entertainment, but that's really just the tip of the iceberg. VR is used in many other situations and medicine is undoubtedly the one that deserves the most attention. Can artificial intelligence really eradicate disease?

When most people think of virtual reality, most people think of an abstract concept that they associate with video games. You may have read in our other articles that the fields of application for virtual reality are actually quite numerous, but there's one area in particular where this technology should be developed, both for technological and humanitarian reasons: medicine. VR technology promises to help both doctors and patients. You read that correctly: in the medical field, patients are not the only ones who will stand to benefit from VR. Training and simulations Emergency medicine is a particularly difficult profession for one simple reason: you have to be ready to face anything that comes through the door. Whether it's a person with a virus or someone with a gunshot wound, it's particularly stressful for medical workers who have to attend to so many different people, especially the youngest workers who have little experience. VR developers have created ways to better prepare health professional by immersing them in simulations of stressful situations that they are likely to encounter in real life. This better prepares doctors to be effective in difficult situations. If you're interested in the subject, you can take a look at Ludus, a simulator that is aimed not only for people in medical professions, but also fire departments, the police and the military. The French company SimforHealth aims to train health professionals through VR and sums up its concept with "Never the first time with a patient".

The combination of VR and training isn't limited to preparing health professionals for difficult situations. The technology also makes it possible to create medical videos in 360 degrees, especially for educational purposes. This means that medical students can attend operations and see the different elements (for example, an organ) from various angles. This is particularly useful in complicated surgeries like open heart surgery or brain surgery, to see exactly what can happen in real conditions. Things go even further since surgeons can also train to operate in virtual reality. The program might be artificially created for educational purposes or based on data obtained from patient analyses - for example from MRIs - but the objective is always to allow the surgeon to better prepare for a procedure.

But let's stay on the topic of surgery: VR can also be used to perform operations, provided that it is supported by a specialized robotic arm, which for the time being is of course still handled by a surgeon. This technology has clear advantages. There's less risk for the patient, and there are more opportunities for surgeons to train. It's interesting to note that these robotic surgical procedures can combine several technologies: VR, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. But not all VR apps that concern medicine are aimed exclusively at people in the medical profession. This is the case with YouRescue and BLS from Dual Good Health, which aim to provide first aid training in virtual reality.

VR's role in psychology Psychology only became a science at a very late stage, in the 19th century, and it offers many possible fields of application for VR. The most interesting field is undoubtedly its impact in the treatment of phobias. A VR program can plunge you face-to-face with your phobia into a virtual world. It could be a closed space if you're claustrophobic, the view from a balcony if you're scared of heights, etc. After a few sessions, your phobia will go away if the treatment works. This type of treatment is already used in hospitals. Of course, it's always done under the supervision of a health professional, i.e. a psychologist or psychotherapist. VR also makes it possible to deal with dependencies. Again, a simulation can immerse a patient into a hostile environment in which he or she must overcome their problem. This isn't really a treatment in itself, but a way to reduce the risk of relapse. And of course, the program is run by a professional. Psychology researcher Noah Robinson told The Fix magazine that "The idea is if you can make therapy as accessible as heroin, potentially you might be able to avoid use." Another approach is somewhat reminiscent of group therapy but in virtual reality, where applications like VRChat and Interventionville allow patients to meet other patients with the same addictions and give them the opportunity to support one another. The fight against stress is another topic that is very important these days. Virtual reality is used to relax patients, and prevents them from thinking about their worries by diverting their attention away from certain activities. Several apps even focus on meditation such as Healium, which offer a mixed reality experience. It might be surprising, but it's true: VR is sometimes even used to replace anesthesia. You read that correctly. Patients concentrate on the VR content that is broadcast through their headset and then almost forget their pain thanks to a form of medical VR hypnosis. One of these alternatives to conventional anesthesia is Hypno VR.