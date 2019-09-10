VW ID.3: Volkswagen presents its low-cost electric car

At the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt, Volkswagen lived up to its name and presented an affordable electric car, he VW ID.3. The range of the electric car from Germany is also good.

Finally, the cat is out of the bag and the VW ID.3 is here! The IAA 2019 was the stage for the new electric car, which with its suitability for everyday use and comparatively low price could become a hit. "Volkswagen is driving into the future with the ID.3," said Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer of the Volkswagen brand. Bischoff continued: "The natural design language and the absolutely intuitive driving experience show a new, electric way of thinking."

The range is always important for electric cars. According to the manufacturer, the VW ID.3 can cover up to 550 kilometers with one charge. The ID.3 will be offered with three battery sizes at the start of series production. The basic variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrical range of up to 330 kilometers (WLTP). The middle battery variant is 58 kWh, which means that the VW ID.3 can cover up to 420 kilometers. The energy content of the largest battery variant is 77 kWh, with an electrical range of up to 550 kilometers.

Thanks to its fast charging capability, the ID.3 with 100 kW of charging power can gain around 290 kilometers of range within 30 minutes. The batteries are installed in the vehicle floor, which ensures a low center of gravity and usually good driving dynamics.

The interior of the VW ID.3 looks tidy and modern / © Volkswagen

The VW ID.3 is slightly larger than a Golf

At 4.26 meters, the VW ID.3 is about as long as a Golf and 1.81 meters wide. At 1.55 meters, Volkswagen's electric car is much taller, however, while the wheelbase of 2.77 meters is more in the direction of the VW Passat and provides a slightly larger interior than that of the Golf. In addition to the display in the cockpit, a newly developed, centrally positioned touch display with a screen diagonal of ten inches provides the driver with all the important information. All control elements were redesigned at VW In Wolfsburg and specially developed for the VW ID.3.

All operating elements, including the electrically adjustable multifunction steering wheel, are operated via touch functions with touch-sensitive keys. Only the window regulators and the hazard warning lights are still haptic switches. In addition, there is voice control called Natural Voice. The ID.3 is linked to smartphones via App-Connect.

The VW ID.3 at the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt / © AndroidPIT

The price of the VW ID.3 starts at almost €30,000, which is quite affordable for an electric car of this class. But with the appropriate equipment and a larger battery, the price soon shoots up. The top model of the VW ID.3 will be available for about €45,000, with a more powerful drive, namely 150 kW or 204 PS.