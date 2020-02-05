Weekly Deal: the OnePlus 6T is on sale

In our weekly deal, we always try to cover different deals for different products. We've had some VPN services , we've had IT certification bundles and we've also had TVs . This week we want to find something from our core business...a smartphone deal. And we found something very interesting and we believe it is a fantastic deal. This is especially true if you are interested in the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T is still a high performing smartphone

The OnePlus 6T was one of the highlights of 2018. It got a lot of attention and our editors like it a lot as you can read here. The performance of the OnePlus 6T was very impressive at that time and it is still an excellent phone today. The camera takes very good pictures and the battery is very competitive. Comparing to the OnePlus 6 the T version is an upgrade that you can feel both in performance and price.

It offers a lot of great features that many people will appreciate. When we reviewed it, it was questionable to switch from a OnePlus 5T to the 6T version. This was mostly because of the high price at launch. But now after more than a year the prices are dropping and we found two good deals that you should have a look at.

Buy directly from OnePlus or go to Amazon?

At launch, the OnePlus 6T was priced at around $600. As usual, the prices for Android phones drop a little faster than the iPhones but still, it is not an extremely cheap phone. We found one offer directly from the vendor OnePlus. The original price of $549 is no longer applicable. Now you can get the T-Mobile version in mirror black for $349. It comes along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

But we were digging deeper and found a pretty similar offer on Amazon as well. We found the OnePlus 6T A6013 on Amazon for $314.99. It has 128GB of storage as well and it is also in mirror black. The phone is renewed and probably that is one of the reasons why it is even cheaper. With these kinds of Amazon deals, please be aware of the fact that the prices and offers you see are depending on your geolocation. It might happen that in your location Amazon can't offer you the same deal.

We hope you will be happy with the offers we found. Want to know more about the OnePlus 6T? You can check out more information about the OnePlus 6T on our device page. There is also more information about renewed and refurbished phones in our magazine.

