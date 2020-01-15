Weekly Deals: VPN Lifetime Subscription with AndroidPIT

Region locks, online privacy and many more. There are a lot of good reasons to use a VPN service. Not all services are useful, some don't work for different services. This time we are not looking the best ones, which you can find here . Today we show you some offers especially for lifetime subscriptions.

From FastestVPN to VeePN: There are offers for everyone and everything

I personally used various VPN services and most of them were quite ok, nothing that impressed me for a lifetime. However in some situations i find it very convenient to have it. FastestVPN is a rather popular VPN service and they currently offer a huge discount in our deal section. You can get a lifetime subscription for 5 Devices for just $20. They offer a lot of features like 256-but AES encryption, NAT firewall, Netflix USA. It works on many OS and they have a "no-logging-policy" which should guarantee the safety of your private information.

5 Devices are not enough for you? No problem. Seed4.Me is also offering a liftetime subscription but for unlimited Devices. This way you need only one account for all of your devices. They were featured in many magazines like Wired or CNET. They support the major OS like Windows, Mac OS X 10.12 or later, iOS 8 or later and Android 4.4 or later. All this for just $40.

Another well-known player for VPN services is BulletVPN. Today they offer a lifetime subscription for just $39 and it is valid for 5 devices. They advertise with key features like access to Netflix, Hulu or Dazn through the service. The range of OS is very wide and they include a lot of other additional features.

The last one in our list is VeePN. They too offer a lifetime subscription for just $29.99. For this price you get up to 10 devices. Key features according to them are DNS leak prevention and military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. Also they have a 24/7 support to help with all problems you might have.

These are the deals we have for you this week. Of course we highly recommend to get further information about the services mentioned above. You can check out for more information about VPN here on our website. Also you can get more information in our community, where you can find many people who like to discuss and help.

Your favourite services is missing? Write us in the comments which services you like best or what other deals would be interesting to you.