Four new features for WhatsApp are coming soon

Do you love WhatsApp stickers? Then look forward to the next WhatsApp update! In the latest WhatsApp beta, some new features have appeared that will be rolled out for all users in the future, including the aforementioned sticker sets.

In the current beta version of WhatsApp, new features have appeared that we have already been able to review on the website WABetaInfo.com. WhatsApp has now officially presented the new features on its blog.

1. WhatsApp gets animated stickers

For some time now, WhatsApp users have been able to easily send pictures in chats. However, the stickers were not animated until now. WhatsApp will be introducing new sticker sets in the coming weeks that will include animated images.

2. QR Codes

Up to now, adding a WhatsApp contact always involved saving the contact's phone number. WhatsApp finally introduces QR codes that allow a contact to be quickly scanned. For this purpose, WhatsApp introduces a new tab in the menu, which displays your own QR code or allows you to scan QR codes. In order to scan other QR codes, WhatsApp must be given access to the camera.

Note: WhatsApp Web supports the dark mode today. Check out Settings > Theme. https://t.co/kaHVjnjR8N — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2020

3. WhatsApp Web gets a dark mode

The feature should have already been received by most users by now. WhatsApp Web gets the dark mode that has been available for WhatsApp and iOS and Android for some time. So the desktop application will finally have a nice dimmed look to match the app.

On the smartphone, WhatsApp Dark Mode has been available for some time. Now the web application follows. / © WABetanews

4. Changes to group calls

After WhatsApp increased the number of video call participants to eight, the Facebook subsidiary now improves the visualization of group calls. In the future, it will be possible to tap and hold a conversation partner in video chats to view them in full screen. In addition, group chats with up to eight people get a new icon to start a group call with one click.

The changes will come soon

As mentioned above, dark mode should already be available on WhatsApp Web. Users of the web application will find the appropriate configuration under "Settings". WhatsApp plans to roll out the other features "in the coming weeks" for Android and iOS, as the Messenger writes in its blog in early July.