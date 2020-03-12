Why we should only be renting hardware

When my colleague David recently confessed his affection for the subscription model, I preferred to answer directly below the article. Instead, I now have an independent commentary, since the topic has grown in size. I think we should be able to rent all the tech products. Here I explain how I got the idea. Maybe you even agree with me.

Let us take a look at the tech products of the present. Whether Wi-Fi loudspeakers, Bluetooth headphones, smart lamps or smartphones: all of them promise great added value, but also cost a lot of money. No sooner is a device smart than it becomes orders of magnitude more expensive than its supposedly stupid predecessor. But this smartness depends entirely on the goodwill of the manufacturer, which in many cases does not even exist.

Osram announced this week that they are making their smart Lightify lights stupid again by shutting down the server (Golem reported). So-called smart TVs usually don't get software updates for two years after market launch and also go dumb (David Pierce comments in WSJ, Paywall). Sonos did not want to update old speakers and came under criticism (we reported). The decision has now been reversed.

I can understand that for device manufacturers, maintaining the software of old and new products means a lot of effort and that this is not always economical. But I cannot understand why they do not communicate this clearly from the beginning. I am therefore pleased that more and more organizations are putting pressure on the legislator in this regard.

Florian Stößel, a speaker in the Legal and Trade Team of the Federation of German Consumer Organisations explains this to us (translated from German):

"In general, smart devices must last as long as the consumer rightfully expects - their life span must not be artificially shortened at the software level. At the very least, it must be clear from the outset how long a device that I buy in a store will at least continue to be supplied with updates".

What if smart devices become stupid because of neglect? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Don't sell us something we can't buy

The catch to the previous business model with smart hardware is that we can buy the products, but not really own them. Because if I really owned a smartphone, I could install any operating system (even normal Linux) or replace the battery without losing my warranty rights.

Louis Rossmann explains on YouTube that we consumers once had all these rights, but the industry gradually took them away. Once computers and televisions came with extensive circuit diagrams so that, if in doubt, we could repair them ourselves with inexpensive standard spare parts. Today, not even the regulatory authority knows what goes on inside a smartphone chipset.