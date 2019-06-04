Netflix takes a stand, iPhone apps share data while you sleep

Netflix takes a clear stand against the anti-abortion law in the US state of Georgia, while several well-known iPhone apps send personal data while you sleep. Here are our winners and losers of the week.

Winner of the week: Netflix

In the USA there are a number of states that want to implement the so-called "Heartbeat Bill". Under it, abortion is therefore illegal from the moment an embryonic or fetal heartbeat can be measured. Even if the pregnancy is the result of rape. The US state of Georgia is also one of the states wishing to implement this law. Women's rights would thus be back to what they were before 1973 - the year in which abortions were legalized in the USA.

Netflix actively opposes it. The online streaming service, like many other film studios, produces many movies and TV shows in Georgia. But if this legislation were to pass, it would no longer be possible for Netflix to stay in Georgia in the future.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law", Ted Sarandos, Netflix Content Manager.

It's a clear message that could put pressure on the US economy. The announcement already seems to have had some early impact on the film industry, as Disney also does not believe that it will be possible to remain active in Georgia any longer if the controversial law comes into force.

Apple could do more to control the apps in its App Store. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Loser of the week: Apple

Apple advertises massively with a focus data protection: "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone". This may be true for Apple's own apps. In fact, the precautions taken by the manufacturer are sometimes very exemplary. But Apple has no control over the situation with third-party apps, despite its dominance over its own App Store.

Geoffrey A. Fowler, a columnist at the Washington Post, together with the data protection company Disconnect, monitored the traffic on his iPhone. In just one week, over 5,400 trackers were active. From apps like Yelp, Nike, The Weather Channel or The Washington Post itself. These apps sent a lot of data to third parties, especially at night when Fowler was peacefully sleeping. Perhaps the slogan: "What happens on your iPhone, doesn't necessarily stay on your iPhone," would be more appropriate.

What are your tops and flops of the last seven days in tech?