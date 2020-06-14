Winner and loser of the week: Android 11 is here, Intel to lose Apple

Another week in tech is behind us, and it was an exciting one this week. There was news for Android fans, PlayStation gamers, and some interesting rumors about Apple and its main PC chip supplier. Here are our winners and losers of the week.

It would be amiss not to mention Sony and the unveiling of its PlayStation 5 console in a news roundup this week. On Thursday, the Japanese gaming giant finally lifted the lid on the fifth generation of its PlayStation home console. The design had been rumored to be a bit out of the ordinary, but none of the leaks leading up to the reveal event prepared us for the official unveiling. The console design has split opinion on the internet. Our man Antoine quite likes it, but the memes have already begun and many are, admittedly, hilarious. For me personally, I prefer the simple design of the Xbox Series X, but I know I'll end up buying the Sony console instead. It's all about those exclusive games, man.

The PS5 design memes have started strong pic.twitter.com/C7nwEg4W17 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

Sony also announced a whole host of new PS5 games, along with 4K video trailers. You can read about all of the announcements, and watch some of the in-game footage from the event, in our dedicated article right here. Onto our winners and losers of the week.

Winner of the week: Android 11 beta testers

The early Android 11 betas have been providing us with news of new features and innovations for some time now, but this week saw the launch of the official beta for several smartphone manufacturers. It started on Thursday with the rollout for Google Pixel owners, quickly followed by the release of the software for some OnePlus smartphones.

The Android 11 public beta is now live for some devices. / © AndroidPIT

In a big win for a relative newcomer, Realme, it was reported on Friday that the Android 11 beta will be coming the X50 Pro 5G next month. The Chinese manufacturer, with a reputation for pushing the flagship-killer market to its limits with impressive hardware at competitive prices, is getting in on the action early here, and that's great news.

The Android 11 beta provides the first chance for smartphone owners to check out the future update's capabilities, and we urge those interested to download the software and start experimenting. Remember, we are still at the beta stage and there could be bugs, but if you want to see what the future of Android looks like, now is your chance.

Loser of the week: Intel looks set to lose a big customer

It feels like a long time ago now, but at the beginning of the week, word started to circulate that Apple was working on its own chips for its Mac and MacBook computers. According to the rumors, Apple will announce the switch to an in-house ARM-based CPU platform at its WWDC in June. This would be a huge loss for Intel, which currently supplies Apple Mac and MacBooks with this technology.

Losing a customer like Apple could be massive for Intel. Let's not forget, Apple has already bought Intel's smartphone modem business. Could Curetino be looking to sever ties completely now and go its own way? This would ultimately lead to a reduction in costs for Apple, but for those of you who are expecting these savings to be passed onto consumers in the form of reduced pricing for MacBooks and Mac desktop computers, I leave you with this message - don't hold your breath!

Who were your winners and losers of the week just gone? Share your opinion in the comment section below.