Winner and loser of the week: Qualcomm's gamble, Animal Crossing's full house

People staying at home a lot is good for the game industry. In some countries, the Nintendo Switch is sold out. The situation is completely different with the new Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm. The fact that their prices have doubled in comparison to their predecessors is making potential customers bailout.

Here in Germany, we were lucky: we are still allowed to walk or jog outside in the sun. In other regions of the earth, this is temporarily not allowed. People live under a kind of house arrest and need distractions. Many of them are recalling the joys of their youth, and Nintendo is there for them.

Winner of the week: Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing

Unfortunately, Nintendo's console is no longer available in many shops. Many dealers from all over the world are currently unable to supply Switch machines. The three-year-old Switch is experiencing its second spring. Where the real Switch (i.e. not the hand-held Switch Lite version) is available, it often costs $100 today more than it did in February. The dealers are now having the console weighed out in rolls of toilet paper.

The hype is accompanied by the recently released simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With this game, players can do everything they are denied in real life: camping, catching fish, building houses... working outdoors. My social media streams are constantly interrupted by screenshots from the colorful comic book paradise where everything is still fine. Hypnotize yourself.