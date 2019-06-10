Google and Xiaomi both played hide and seek this week, but who won and who lost?

This week, Xiaomi and Oppo have shown us a glimpse of the smartphone future, with the front camera looking right through the display - without a hole or a notch! Google, on the other hand, lost its own game of hide and seek, as Adware went unspotted byPlay Protect for more than 40 million downloads.

Winners of the week: Xiaomi and Oppo

The Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo are the winners this week. They both gave us a look into the future of smartphones. The plan is that the front camera will neither be in a notch or an extendable module, nor behind a display hole. Instead, it could shoot photos directly through the display itself and finally make the dream of some manufacturers for a 100% screen-to-body ratio display a reality.

A hole in the display? Hopefully, this too will be a thing of the past. / © AndroidPIT

Oppo says that it will take a while until the technology can be integrated without a loss of image quality. Xiaomi, on the other hand, already talks about the fact that you can get better pictures with this technique than when the camera is behind a hole in the display. Well, let's see who really wins the race at the end.

Loser of the week: Google and Play Protect

Google, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have had any clue at all that the 238 apps from the Chinese company CooTek on the Google Play Store were dodgy. They were downloaded more than 440 million times until the adware "BeiTaAd" was found, which makes smartphones partly unusable - and not even Google itself noticed!

Google Play Protect fails miserably again / © AndroidPIT

On top of that, Google didn't even ban the developer from its store forever. All CooTek had to do was remove or update affected apps from the Play Store and remove the adware. We would not only have liked to see a much stronger crackdown, but we expected it!

What were your tops and flops of the week?