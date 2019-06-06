Xiaomi explains how its camera behind the display works

OPPO and Xiaomi are working on the next solution for the selfie camera. it involves neither a notch nor a pop-up camera - it will sit directly in the display without a hole, unlike on the Samsung Galaxy S10. Now Xiaomi has explained how it works.

For some time now, the trend has been to offer as much screen as possible with slim bezels. That's why manufacturers are always working on new solutions to accommodate the front-facing camera. The notch was the beginning and after it started shrinking more and more, pop-up cameras or cameras that sit directly in the display followed. But there is still a hole to be seen - something OPPO and Xiaomi want to eliminate.

With this technique, the part of the display under which the camera sits is designed to become transparent when the camera is activated. This allows light to pass through the screen and into the sensor.

Xiaomi's Under-Display Camera Technology could be the ultimate solution for a Full Screen Display coexisting with a front camera! RT if you love it. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/8e7EdEBn8J — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) June 3, 2019

To achieve this, Xiaomi says it uses techniques that it has developed in-house. This can be seen on the presentation slides posted by Xiaomi's Senior Vice President Wang Xiang, where both the cathode and anode of the OLED display were replaced with transparent counterparts. A special glass is also used, which only reflects a little.

The slides also reveal that Xiaomi is probably putting a camera with 20 megapixels behind the display. The exact sensor type is not yet known.

Furthermore, the transparent glass in the display also takes over the function of the lens at the same time. According to Xiang, this technology is supposed to create better pictures than cameras that are located behind a hole in the display. OPPO, on the other hand, had said that technology was still in its infancy.

It is not yet known when a Mi-Smartphone with this new front camera tech will appear.

What do you think of the idea? Do you like it better than a notch or hole punch display?