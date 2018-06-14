First look at the Xiaomi Mi 8: unboxing the better iPhone

The Xiaomi Mi 8, perhaps one of the most anticipated smartphones of the first half of 2018, has finally arrived in the editorial office. But does the latest flagship from the Chinese company have what it takes to make us fall in love? We were eager to get our hands on it, and created a quick unboxing video to show you the contents of the official package.

I don’t know what ransomware is. Is this also the case for you? 50 50 2703 participants

While certainly not the most original design out there, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is an elegant smartphone that could convince many doubters. Of course, it has the same hardware as the other top of the range of 2018: Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo I would like more Xiaomi phones to be officially sold in the US What do you think? 50 50 6 participants

The AMOLED display with the now ubiquitous notch measures 6.21", boasts a FullHD+ resolution and extends over almost the entire front of the device. There's a dual 12MP camera in the back and the 3400mAh battery should be more than enough to get you to the end of the day.

Ready to take a closer look at the Mi 8? Discover our first impressions in our video: