Xiaomi Mi 9: triple camera and official release date
The first sightings of the Xiaomi Mi 9 were just over a month ago, when the mysterious device appeared on Geekbench lists. Since then, the Chinese manufacturer's new flagship has been the subject of several rumors... Until today.
Xiaomi's new smartphone now has an official launch date: February 20. Lei Jun, co-founder of the company, published an announcement revealing this information. Social media company Weibo also posted a promotional photo with Roy Wang, a member of the Chinese boy band TFBoys, with a Xiaomi Mi 9 in his hands. In the image you can clearly see the device's triple camera.
These images confirm the rumors we had previously discussed. In the picture, the triple camera is arranged vertically, with an LED flash located below the 3 sensors. On the right side we find the volume control and power key, while the left side will house a button to activate Xiao AI, the voice assistant made by Xiaomi.
Earlier, Lei Jun suggested that the new flagship could have a faster charging than the 18W Redmi Note 7, so one we could expect 27W, which would also be in line with figures already seen in lists from the China Mandatory Certification. Other specifications that the Xiaomi Mi 9 could be equipped with are a Snapdragon 855 processor with a X24 modem. The memory could be 6 GB, combined with 128 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the price could be around 2,999¥, or around $440.
What do you think about Xiaomi's next flagship? Let us know in the comments below.
