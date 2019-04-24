Xiaomi unveils new ultra-slim 65-inch Mi Mural TV

LG's "Wallpaper TV" might have some new competition, as Xiaomi has unveiled a new TV so thin it could be mistaken for a poster or picture hanging on the living room wall.

The Mi Mural TV uses a 65-inch Samsung screen (the only size available), with 4K resolution and HDR support. It's packing a 1.8 GHz processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The speakers (6 total between the tweeters, woofers and speakers) have a 24 W of power and support Dolby and DTS-HD encoding.

And, as already mentioned, Xiaomi's new TV is incredibly thin at just 13.9 mm thick. Because of this, the screen is practically indistinguishable from pictures, photos or framed posters that are attached to the wall. It's clear that Xiaomi's product is aimed at those who are interested in Samsung's Frame or LG's Wallpaper TV, and those who want to use their TV as a photo frame when they're not using the device to watch video content.

Xiaomi's new My Mural TV has one of the thinnest screens out there. / © Xiaomi

How did Xiaomi achieve such finesse on its new TV? The secret is in the bottom connector of the screen, called MiPort, which is the only cable that needs to be connected to the screen and houses everything you need to operate the device.

The software of the device is the operating system Patchwall, an adaptation of Android TV made by Xiaomi. The device will also allow you to use the screen as a smart home control center. Additionally, it will include Xiaomi's own XiaoAI assistant.

What do you think? Are you into the idea of ultra thin TVs? Let us know in the comments.