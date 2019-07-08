Xiaomi patents a periscope camera with two lenses

Xiaomi continues with its commitment to bring together all the latest technologies and trends in the smartphone market. Now, the Chinese giant has patented a camera with a periscope that would be used in the brand's next devices. Will it be for your Mi MIX 4?

Our colleagues at GSM Arena have echoed Xiaomi's patent application to China's Intellectual Property Office, revealing that the Chinese manufacturer would be working on this type of periscope camera, which would also contain two lenses.

Xiaomi's patent in detail / © GSMArena

Following in the footsteps of the Huawei P30 Pro and the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, Xiaomi could implement this type of camera on its next flagship. There are many who point out that the Mi MIX 4, of which some rumors are already circulating, would be the smartphone chosen by the Chinese company to carry this new technology. But you never know...

Xiaomi's patent describes the combination of a main camera with a complementary periscope lens placed perpendicularly. This would help more light enter the lens and improve the optical zoom of the lens itself, as well as ensuring optimal image stabilization.

As always, patents don't necessarily have to become a reality. We'll have to wait for that...