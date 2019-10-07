We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on review: mid-range redefined

6 min read 6 min 2 comments 2
Authored by: Shu On Kwok
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on review: mid-range redefined

This year Xiaomi is really going to be on the gas again. One of its weapons is the Redmi Note 8 Pro, a smartphone that the manufacturer calls the king among mid-range smartphones. We've already made our first impressions of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and can show you if it really lives up to the hype.

Attractive price tag

Anyone who knows Xiaomi and its strategy knows that the price-to-performance ratio is always in the foreground with this manufacturer. This is also the case with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is offered for €249.90 in Europe. For €30 more, you can have double the storage space. Since both variants can be expanded with the help of microSD cards, storage space plays a minor concern.

Xiaomi will initially offer the Redmi Note 8 Pro in two color variants, with Forest Green being the most striking. For those who prefer it more discreet, there is the rather classic Mineral Grey. A little later in the year, Xiaomi will add the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Perl White.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro colors
The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in Mineral Grey, Forest Green and later also in Pearl White / © AndroidPIT

Discreetly chic

Optically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a discreet device, except for the forest green color and the size. From a distance and also in your hand, you might think that the Redmi Note 8 Pro costs considerably more. The build quality is on a very high level and conveys a very valuable impression. Only when you take a close look at the frame of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and hold it in your hand will you notice that it is a plastic frame, which Xiaomi makes look metallic through the varnish.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro green top closeup
The fingerprint sensor is too close to the cameras / © AndroidPIT

Somewhat disturbing is that Xiaomi placed the small fingerprint sensor very close to the camera lenses and also into the raised clasp. Both of these factors ensure that the camera lenses are regularly smudged. A slightly larger fingerprint sensor, which would not have been placed in the camera hump and a little further in the middle, would have looked better for the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro green full back
The forest green color shimmers nobly in the light / © AndroidPIT

Large display that pleases

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is big because Xiaomi decided to install a 6.54-inch display on the smartphone. For a price of less than 300 euros, you can of course not expect an OLED panel, but the Redmi Note 8 Pro is set on an IPS panel. The format of 19.5:9 with a resolution of Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) is already very good considering the low price. Of course, you can't expect any extravagant front camera accommodation for the price like with the Mi 9T Pro. Instead, so this one has a so-called dewdrop notch.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro green notch
In the display of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the front camera is in a small notch / © AndroidPIT

MIUI you have to like

When it comes to software, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has Xiaomi's own interpretation of Android 9.0 Pie. ... Beginners and long-time users of MIUI will quickly get used to the system, but if you switch from another smartphone manufacturer to Xiaomi, you need some patience and learning ability, because the UI of Xiaomi is very different from those of other manufacturers. In case you want to buy a Xiaomi smartphone in the near future, you should have a look at our tips and tricks article about MIUI, which can certainly support you in the first few days.

This king has bite

In today's mid-range smartphones, you can almost only find SoCs from Qualcomm, Huawei or Samsung. Only a few manufacturers, including Wiko, use MediaTek processors. Xiaomi now also uses a MediaTek processor for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, namely the Helio G90T. This processor is an Octa-core processor consisting of two ARM Cortex A76 and six ARM Cortex A55. What is unusual is that this smartphone has 6GB of RAM, usually, 4GB of RAM would be in this price range.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro green hands
The Redmi Note 8 Pro uses a MediaTek Helio G90T / © AndroidPIT

In terms of performance, we can already confirm after the first benchmark test that the Redmi Note 8 Pro deserved the noble title of middle-class king.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro benchmark comparison

  Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Wiko View 3 Pro Motorola One Zoom
3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 2.371 1.159 971
3DMark Sling Shot Volcano 2.019 1.139 1.061
3DMark Sling Shot 2.411 1.749 1.113
3DMark Ice Power Unlimited 32.910 22.269 24.158
Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi-Core) 503 / 1.633 - / - 505 / 1.596
PassMark Memory 9124 10.671 25.873
PassMark Disk 62.884 54.513 65.785

More pixels for more detail?

What's really unusual about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the camera setup and the main sensor. While most smartphone manufacturers rely on a camera mix of standard, ultrawide and telephoto cameras, Xiaomi combines standard and ultra-widefield with a macro camera.

Xiaomi chose this combination because the main camera can natively take 64-megapixel photos and thanks to the high number of pixels you can also enlarge image sections, similar to a zoom, without using a dedicated telephoto camera. We will have to take a closer look at whether this calculation actually works out over the course of our review.

AndroidPIT xiaomi redmi note 8 pro green photography
The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a total of four cameras / © AndroidPIT

However, the 64 megapixel sensor should also bring advantages at night. As is now common practice, the resolution of night mode images is reduced by a factor of four, as four pixels are combined to one pixel on the sensor. This should result in higher light sensitivity in poor lighting conditions. Of course, we will put the Redmi Note 8 Pro through its paces and compare it with other smartphones over the next few days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro battery

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a very large smartphone, but if you look at the battery capacity, you also know that a lot of space was used for the 4,500 mAh cell inside the smartphone. After all, the Redmi Note 8 Pro in our battery benchmark achieved a proud 10 hours and 40 minutes with 50 percent display brightness and activated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and inserted SIM card. How  it is in everyday life, we will let you know when we do our final test.

Early Verdict

With the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has put together an overall package that is very promising. After just a few hours with the Note 8 Pro, it became apparent that it has a price-to-performance ratio that is hard to beat.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Hardware Review

Recommended articles

2 comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing