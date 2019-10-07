Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on review: mid-range redefined
This year Xiaomi is really going to be on the gas again. One of its weapons is the Redmi Note 8 Pro, a smartphone that the manufacturer calls the king among mid-range smartphones. We've already made our first impressions of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and can show you if it really lives up to the hype.
Attractive price tag
Anyone who knows Xiaomi and its strategy knows that the price-to-performance ratio is always in the foreground with this manufacturer. This is also the case with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is offered for €249.90 in Europe. For €30 more, you can have double the storage space. Since both variants can be expanded with the help of microSD cards, storage space plays a minor concern.
Xiaomi will initially offer the Redmi Note 8 Pro in two color variants, with Forest Green being the most striking. For those who prefer it more discreet, there is the rather classic Mineral Grey. A little later in the year, Xiaomi will add the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Perl White.
Discreetly chic
Optically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a discreet device, except for the forest green color and the size. From a distance and also in your hand, you might think that the Redmi Note 8 Pro costs considerably more. The build quality is on a very high level and conveys a very valuable impression. Only when you take a close look at the frame of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and hold it in your hand will you notice that it is a plastic frame, which Xiaomi makes look metallic through the varnish.
Somewhat disturbing is that Xiaomi placed the small fingerprint sensor very close to the camera lenses and also into the raised clasp. Both of these factors ensure that the camera lenses are regularly smudged. A slightly larger fingerprint sensor, which would not have been placed in the camera hump and a little further in the middle, would have looked better for the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Large display that pleases
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is big because Xiaomi decided to install a 6.54-inch display on the smartphone. For a price of less than 300 euros, you can of course not expect an OLED panel, but the Redmi Note 8 Pro is set on an IPS panel. The format of 19.5:9 with a resolution of Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) is already very good considering the low price. Of course, you can't expect any extravagant front camera accommodation for the price like with the Mi 9T Pro. Instead, so this one has a so-called dewdrop notch.
MIUI you have to like
When it comes to software, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has Xiaomi's own interpretation of Android 9.0 Pie. ... Beginners and long-time users of MIUI will quickly get used to the system, but if you switch from another smartphone manufacturer to Xiaomi, you need some patience and learning ability, because the UI of Xiaomi is very different from those of other manufacturers. In case you want to buy a Xiaomi smartphone in the near future, you should have a look at our tips and tricks article about MIUI, which can certainly support you in the first few days.
This king has bite
In today's mid-range smartphones, you can almost only find SoCs from Qualcomm, Huawei or Samsung. Only a few manufacturers, including Wiko, use MediaTek processors. Xiaomi now also uses a MediaTek processor for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, namely the Helio G90T. This processor is an Octa-core processor consisting of two ARM Cortex A76 and six ARM Cortex A55. What is unusual is that this smartphone has 6GB of RAM, usually, 4GB of RAM would be in this price range.
In terms of performance, we can already confirm after the first benchmark test that the Redmi Note 8 Pro deserved the noble title of middle-class king.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro benchmark comparison
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Wiko View 3 Pro
|Motorola One Zoom
|3DMark Sling Shot Extreme
|2.371
|1.159
|971
|3DMark Sling Shot Volcano
|2.019
|1.139
|1.061
|3DMark Sling Shot
|2.411
|1.749
|1.113
|3DMark Ice Power Unlimited
|32.910
|22.269
|24.158
|Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi-Core)
|503 / 1.633
|- / -
|505 / 1.596
|PassMark Memory
|9124
|10.671
|25.873
|PassMark Disk
|62.884
|54.513
|65.785
More pixels for more detail?
What's really unusual about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the camera setup and the main sensor. While most smartphone manufacturers rely on a camera mix of standard, ultrawide and telephoto cameras, Xiaomi combines standard and ultra-widefield with a macro camera.
Xiaomi chose this combination because the main camera can natively take 64-megapixel photos and thanks to the high number of pixels you can also enlarge image sections, similar to a zoom, without using a dedicated telephoto camera. We will have to take a closer look at whether this calculation actually works out over the course of our review.
However, the 64 megapixel sensor should also bring advantages at night. As is now common practice, the resolution of night mode images is reduced by a factor of four, as four pixels are combined to one pixel on the sensor. This should result in higher light sensitivity in poor lighting conditions. Of course, we will put the Redmi Note 8 Pro through its paces and compare it with other smartphones over the next few days.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro battery
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a very large smartphone, but if you look at the battery capacity, you also know that a lot of space was used for the 4,500 mAh cell inside the smartphone. After all, the Redmi Note 8 Pro in our battery benchmark achieved a proud 10 hours and 40 minutes with 50 percent display brightness and activated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and inserted SIM card. How it is in everyday life, we will let you know when we do our final test.
Early Verdict
With the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has put together an overall package that is very promising. After just a few hours with the Note 8 Pro, it became apparent that it has a price-to-performance ratio that is hard to beat.
2 comments
Mini is ad based OS, yes?
It is region-specific. We tested the global version and we are in Germany, and we don't get any ads. Other markets, like India, I believe do have ads in the system UI.