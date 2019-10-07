Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on review: mid-range redefined

This year Xiaomi is really going to be on the gas again. One of its weapons is the Redmi Note 8 Pro, a smartphone that the manufacturer calls the king among mid-range smartphones. We've already made our first impressions of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and can show you if it really lives up to the hype.

Discreetly chic Optically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a discreet device, except for the forest green color and the size. From a distance and also in your hand, you might think that the Redmi Note 8 Pro costs considerably more. The build quality is on a very high level and conveys a very valuable impression. Only when you take a close look at the frame of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and hold it in your hand will you notice that it is a plastic frame, which Xiaomi makes look metallic through the varnish. The fingerprint sensor is too close to the cameras / © AndroidPIT Somewhat disturbing is that Xiaomi placed the small fingerprint sensor very close to the camera lenses and also into the raised clasp. Both of these factors ensure that the camera lenses are regularly smudged. A slightly larger fingerprint sensor, which would not have been placed in the camera hump and a little further in the middle, would have looked better for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The forest green color shimmers nobly in the light / © AndroidPIT

Large display that pleases The Redmi Note 8 Pro is big because Xiaomi decided to install a 6.54-inch display on the smartphone. For a price of less than 300 euros, you can of course not expect an OLED panel, but the Redmi Note 8 Pro is set on an IPS panel. The format of 19.5:9 with a resolution of Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) is already very good considering the low price. Of course, you can't expect any extravagant front camera accommodation for the price like with the Mi 9T Pro. Instead, so this one has a so-called dewdrop notch. In the display of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the front camera is in a small notch / © AndroidPIT

MIUI you have to like When it comes to software, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has Xiaomi's own interpretation of Android 9.0 Pie. ... Beginners and long-time users of MIUI will quickly get used to the system, but if you switch from another smartphone manufacturer to Xiaomi, you need some patience and learning ability, because the UI of Xiaomi is very different from those of other manufacturers. In case you want to buy a Xiaomi smartphone in the near future, you should have a look at our tips and tricks article about MIUI, which can certainly support you in the first few days. MIUI and you: how to get the most out of your Xiaomi

This king has bite In today's mid-range smartphones, you can almost only find SoCs from Qualcomm, Huawei or Samsung. Only a few manufacturers, including Wiko, use MediaTek processors. Xiaomi now also uses a MediaTek processor for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, namely the Helio G90T. This processor is an Octa-core processor consisting of two ARM Cortex A76 and six ARM Cortex A55. What is unusual is that this smartphone has 6GB of RAM, usually, 4GB of RAM would be in this price range. The Redmi Note 8 Pro uses a MediaTek Helio G90T / © AndroidPIT In terms of performance, we can already confirm after the first benchmark test that the Redmi Note 8 Pro deserved the noble title of middle-class king. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro benchmark comparison Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Wiko View 3 Pro Motorola One Zoom 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 2.371 1.159 971 3DMark Sling Shot Volcano 2.019 1.139 1.061 3DMark Sling Shot 2.411 1.749 1.113 3DMark Ice Power Unlimited 32.910 22.269 24.158 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi-Core) 503 / 1.633 - / - 505 / 1.596 PassMark Memory 9124 10.671 25.873 PassMark Disk 62.884 54.513 65.785

More pixels for more detail? What's really unusual about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the camera setup and the main sensor. While most smartphone manufacturers rely on a camera mix of standard, ultrawide and telephoto cameras, Xiaomi combines standard and ultra-widefield with a macro camera. Xiaomi chose this combination because the main camera can natively take 64-megapixel photos and thanks to the high number of pixels you can also enlarge image sections, similar to a zoom, without using a dedicated telephoto camera. We will have to take a closer look at whether this calculation actually works out over the course of our review. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a total of four cameras / © AndroidPIT However, the 64 megapixel sensor should also bring advantages at night. As is now common practice, the resolution of night mode images is reduced by a factor of four, as four pixels are combined to one pixel on the sensor. This should result in higher light sensitivity in poor lighting conditions. Of course, we will put the Redmi Note 8 Pro through its paces and compare it with other smartphones over the next few days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro battery The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a very large smartphone, but if you look at the battery capacity, you also know that a lot of space was used for the 4,500 mAh cell inside the smartphone. After all, the Redmi Note 8 Pro in our battery benchmark achieved a proud 10 hours and 40 minutes with 50 percent display brightness and activated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and inserted SIM card. How it is in everyday life, we will let you know when we do our final test.