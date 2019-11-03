Winner & Loser of the Week: Huawei asserts itself, Google is closed-minded

Huawei has sold more smartphones despite adverse circumstances and it remains a major player. Google brings a new exciting technology, but proceeds half-heartedly. Here are our winners and losers of the week.

Winner of the week: Huawei

For the first time in two years, the smartphone market has grown again, at least slightly. Huawei was surprised. The Chinese manufacturer is not only successfully defending its second place, but has also made good progress. With 66.8 million smartphones delivered, Huawei recorded growth of 29 percent.

Remember, US sanctions have put Huawei in a difficult position. So it is no longer so easy for American companies to deliver components and software to Huawei. In particular, new Huawei smartphones can no longer obtain an Android license to be shipped with Google services.

Now Huawei has sold many more smartphones in China, where Google services do not exist anyway. But also outside China things went well for Huawei, which is mainly due to the P30 Pro. Who'd have thought Huawei would get off so well in the circumstances? Of course it remains to be seen how Huawei will continue, for the moment we are very impressed. In any case, it remains exciting and we continue to follow the situation around Huawei and the trade embargo!

The Huawei P30 Pro apparently continues to sell well / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: Google

With the Pixel 4, Google has integrated an exciting new technology called Motion Sense. With the help of the radar chip, the smartphone can react to gestures for which you do not even have to touch the device. But what does Google do with it? It offers music control on YouTube Music or Spotify and a way to snooze the alarm clock.

We have already experienced it for ourselves. However, third-party developers are not allowed to use the feature and you cannot simply define your own actions in the settings, and those functions are also not planned. This week, the confirmation again that Google does not plan to let developers access this programming interface came as a blow. Maybe that could change in the future. But when?

Is that all you can do with Motion Sense? / © AndroidPIT

With the technology, Google could offer many interesting possibilities, but at the moment it is no more than a gimmick. Or is Google afraid that excessive use of Motion Sense in all sorts of apps could be to the detriment of the tiny battery in the Pixel 4?

Who were your winners and losers this week? Let us know in the comments section below.