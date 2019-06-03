Xiaomi responds to OPPO with its own camera under the display

After seeing the first camera integrated under the display by OPPO, Xiaomi's response did not take long. The Chinese giant immediately reacted by publishing its own video in which it shows a prototype that integrates the same technology as its local competitor.

Xiaomi's president, Lin Bin, published a video on Weibo (later re-published on Twitter by the company's official account) showing a Xiaomi Mi 9 with a front camera completely hidden behind the display. This means that Xiaomi should be practically ready to abandon any kind of notch, slider or pop-up mechanism very soon.

It is not entirely clear how this new technology will work, but some sources refer to a patent recently filed by Xiaomi itself that seems to indicate similar features. In practice, two alternating portions of the screen would be used to allow light to penetrate and hit the hidden sensor.

Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go...introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!#Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1 — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) 3 giugno 2019

Although the Xiaomi prototype seems to work well, it is not yet known when it will be ready for mass production or when a smartphone equipped with this technology will be launched. Xiaomi's own foldable smartphone could incorporate a camera under the display, but months later we haven't received any more details.