Xiaomi halts software support for seven Redmi smartphones

Xiaomi is a brand that has always been characterized by upgrading devices, even ones five years old on the market, but it seems that this practice is coming to an end. The company has announced through its forums that no less than seven of its devices will stop receiving software updates. This means that in the future they will have neither MIUI 11 nor any global Beta version.

The list of devices in question is as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Xiaomi Redmi 3X

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Pro

A My Community administrator has stated that, for the time being, normal updates for other devices will not be affected.

Redmi Note 4 A is one of the devices that Xiaomi will stop updating. / © Xiaomi

According to what the blog has revealed, although these devices will not receive any more ROMs, for the moment they will continue to receive security patches. However, it is questionable whether this grace period for security updates will be extended for a long time.

