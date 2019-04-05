We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Xiaomi halts software support for seven Redmi smartphones
Hardware 2 min read No comments

Xiaomi halts software support for seven Redmi smartphones

Authored by: Andrés Castellano

Xiaomi is a brand that has always been characterized by upgrading devices, even ones five years old on the market, but it seems that this practice is coming to an end. The company has announced through its forums that no less than seven of its devices will stop receiving software updates. This means that in the future they will have neither MIUI 11 nor any global Beta version.

The list of devices in question is as follows:

A My Community administrator has stated that, for the time being, normal updates for other devices will not be affected.

redmi 4a xiaomi
Redmi Note 4 A is one of the devices that Xiaomi will stop updating. / © Xiaomi

According to what the blog has revealed, although these devices will not receive any more ROMs, for the moment they will continue to receive security patches. However, it is questionable whether this grace period for security updates will be extended for a long time.

Do you have any of these devices? Do you think it's about time, or should Xioami keep updating them? Your comments are welcome!

Source: GSMArena.com

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 6 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: