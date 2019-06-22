YouTube is restoring the music video hits of the 80s

As we celebrate music and the arrival of summer, YouTube announces a partnership with Universal Music Group to remaster degraded quality video clips. We'll be able to see the classic music videos in all their true glory!

If you want to see iconic clips like Michael Jackson's Thriller, or the Video Killed The Radio Star by The Buggles, I bet you'll watch it on YouTube. But if you're looking for classics from the '80s or older clips you can still find them on YouTube, but the quality of these videos intended for old technology leaves much to be desired. That's the sad fact about Google's online video service. That's why YouTube announces on its blog a partnership with Universal Music to remaster and offer a second youth to our old favorite clips!

Preserving our audiovisual heritage

According to YouTube, "good music videos are works of art that continue to influence culture from generation to generation", comparable to sculptures or paintings. So much so that the reference website compares its project to that of an art restorer.

"It is an honor to collaborate with Universal Music Group and change the way fans around the world can watch some of the most classic and iconic videos. The quality is really outstanding," Stephen Bryan, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube."Our goal is to ensure that today's music videos - which are true works of art - meet the high quality standards that artists' works deserve and that today's music fans expect.»

It is therefore with the aim of restoring these incredible works of art that two giants, experts in their fields, are joining forces to preserve our audiovisual heritage so that these videos will last over time (in high quality) and benefit future generations.

On the YouTube blog, Michael Nash, UMG's Vice President of Digital Strategy, added:"Our recording artists and video directors imbued these videos with so much creativity; it’s great to enable the full experience of their vision and music. These videos not only look amazing on any screen now, they will be enjoyed by music fans for decades to come."

100 videos available, 1000 to come!

And the work has only just begun! While the two companies have confirmed the release of about 100 video clips already remastered, the YouTube and Universal partnership has committed to produce 1000 remastered clips by the end of 2020. You will be able to find new ones every week for a year and a half!